Justin Bieber Pees His $700 Sweatpants

Umm... did Justin Bieber pee his pants?!? https://t.co/UX1Hor3oE9 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 24, 2017

ONTD Fave, Justin Bieber was seen roaming around West Hollywood today with a large wet spot on his $700 Vetements sweatpants.He posted about it on his IG, making a joke out of it with a picture from Billy Madison. It is possible he was still shook from bumping into Selena and The Weeknd at LA nightclub 1OAK earlier this month.