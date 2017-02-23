Justin Bieber Pees His $700 Sweatpants
Umm... did Justin Bieber pee his pants?!? https://t.co/UX1Hor3oE9— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 24, 2017
ONTD Fave, Justin Bieber was seen roaming around West Hollywood today with a large wet spot on his $700 Vetements sweatpants.
He posted about it on his IG, making a joke out of it with a picture from Billy Madison. It is possible he was still shook from bumping into Selena and The Weeknd at LA nightclub 1OAK earlier this month.
Source
Source
at least he's not peeing into random buckets...