Mariah Carey sings beautiful cover of One More Try in tribute to George Michael

Mariah Carey did a cover of George Michael's One More Try for her album, Me. I am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, released in 2013. This is her first time singing the cover live. It was also a tribute to George who died in December. :(Mariah also sang Underneath the Stars, though there isn't full video of it yet. This is her first time singing the song since 2012 or 2013.Source: Twitter