Mariah Carey sings beautiful cover of One More Try in tribute to George Michael
Mariah Carey did a cover of George Michael's One More Try for her album, Me. I am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, released in 2013. This is her first time singing the cover live. It was also a tribute to George who died in December. :(
.@MariahCarey paying tribute to @GeorgeMichael in #Dubai 💖 I also lost it 😭😭😭 #MariahCarey #MariahInDubai pic.twitter.com/pSxYV6a7ut— MichaeL JeffreY (@MyCooL03) February 23, 2017
Mariah also sang Underneath the Stars, though there isn't full video of it yet. This is her first time singing the song since 2012 or 2013.
Source: Twitter, YouTube
I love Mariah's cover of One More Try so much. Sony and Tommy Mototola did her and George so wrong :((((