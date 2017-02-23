illyria

Mariah Carey sings beautiful cover of One More Try in tribute to George Michael

Mariah Carey did a cover of George Michael's One More Try for her album, Me. I am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, released in 2013. This is her first time singing the cover live. It was also a tribute to George who died in December. :(



Mariah also sang Underneath the Stars, though there isn't full video of it yet. This is her first time singing the song since 2012 or 2013.

Source: Twitter, YouTube

I love Mariah's cover of One More Try so much. Sony and Tommy Mototola did her and George so wrong :((((
Tagged: ,