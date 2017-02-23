Siren

David Cassidy on his relationship with Katie Cassidy and battling dementia




-Revealed that he has been battling dementia since 2015
-Always knew it was coming due to his mother and grandfather battling it
-Stopped touring to focus on his health
-Never had a relationship with Katie, he never raised her and while he is her biological father, is not her father
-They were in contact at one point in time but are no longer in contact with one another
-Is proud of her success

Source
