David Cassidy on his relationship with Katie Cassidy and battling dementia
David Cassidy reveals why he doesn’t have a relationship with his daughter https://t.co/shvkEzOMV5 pic.twitter.com/7hQ1aDqyoV— People Magazine (@people) February 23, 2017
-Revealed that he has been battling dementia since 2015
-Always knew it was coming due to his mother and grandfather battling it
-Stopped touring to focus on his health
-Never had a relationship with Katie, he never raised her and while he is her biological father, is not her father
-They were in contact at one point in time but are no longer in contact with one another
-Is proud of her success
I know a thing or two about shitty father's. We should start a club.
I have nothing to add to this other than an old high school friend of mine had a huge crush of Beau Cassidy when they went to Stagedoor together, and was shocked when I told her that he had a sister (at the time Katie was on SPN).