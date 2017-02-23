HTGAWM's Karla Souza talks about her new film & Billy Brown co-stars along side Taraji P. Henson
I spoke to @KarlaSouza7 about why her new completely bilingual film #EverybodyLovesSomebody is necessary right now https://t.co/jiZd2pmYO5— Carolina J. Moreno (@CaritoJuliette) February 22, 2017
Karla talks with Huffington Post where she discusses her new romantic comedy “Everybody Loves Somebody”
On why its is important to make a movie that is bilingual
Yes! Because there’s millions of people that live that reality and there weren’t stories being told like that. I grew up speaking Spanish to my mom, English to my siblings, listening to movies in English and then listening to the radio in Spanish and mid-sentence changing [languages].
On why this movie very sex positive for Latinas
Yup, it’s a very artistic, liberal family... Especially living in a ‘machista’ culture in Latin America, I realized that even the past movies that I’d done women were still being objectified, women were still dependent on the men, they were waiting to be saved by the man and they were not independent financially. And all these messages, it’s a narrative that goes into the subconscious of the culture.
On her op-ed about being a “spoiled American” who took her U.S. passport for granted
I said I didn’t really consider myself an immigrant but, because of what’s happening now, I consider myself a Muslim, I consider myself a refugee, I consider myself an immigrant. I feel like if we just say, “Well that’s not me and I’m not gonna be a part of the fight,” we’re missing out. I’m here to sort of be that voice for all the people that feel like if they have a voice they’re going to be kicked out of the country. I feel a lot more passionate about speaking out and using my art as activism.
#HTGAWM's Billy Brown will star with @TherealTaraji P. Henson in the hitman thriller 'Proud Mary' (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/3tBIoFjt01 pic.twitter.com/swI1DTkGdG— Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2017
Billy Brown will play the main male role in the Taraji P. Henson movie 'Proud Mary' and details are unknown
Taraji will play a 'hit woman whose life is upturned when she meets a young boy who awakens the maternal instinct she never knew she had'
Discussion/Viewing Post for (2 Hour) Season 3 Finale: E14: “He Made a Terrible Mistake” & E15: “Wes”
