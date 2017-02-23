Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes discuss their character's parents (briefly)/Watch post!

I regret reading the spoilers because it feels like I'm just waiting for the good stuff to happen Reply

Thread

Link

Where's a stream.



Thanks for getting me obsessed with this shit ONTD. I was gonna watch it anyways but you guys really pushed this show hard. Reply

Thread

Link

off to make popcorns, if any good souls could post a link that'd be very much appreciated! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to eat cheeto puffs watching tonight's episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yummy choice! :) idk im conflicted htgawm is on as well... aaa #choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You beat me to the viewing post this week OP. Still can't figure out who would have a motive to kill Jason? Hopefully we get more Joaquin and Kevin tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

he's sf pretty <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to have to miss the first half of htgawm because I'll be watching riverdale. Who do you think killed Wes onto? I think it was Michaela or Maggie. Reply

Thread

Link

This show is quite awful, but I've noticed that a LOT of white male television critics are going nuts over it.



I am.......confused. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe that I've become so invested in the Archie characters ever since All New Archie came around. Between that, the Josie comic and this show... it still surprises me. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a fire hazard Reply

Thread

Link

The blossoms have their own cemetery in their back yard? Wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Crazy asses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo wtf is this real? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao thank god. i wouldn't put it past cheryl to go walking around dressed like melisandre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was there incest or no Reply

Thread

Link

ahah i literally just said the same thing out loud Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

According to the actress that plays Cheryl there is no incest. She did a interview with tv line a few weeks back clearing that up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love these posts. Reply

Thread

Link