Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes discuss their character's parents (briefly)/Watch post!



source

* Cole mentions things are worse than we've seen for Jughead
* Ep 7 is when things get real for him
* Camila feels Veronica is unsure what to think of her parents

Have you ever put up a watch post for one show that you'll have to get back too a minimum of two hours later because you'll be watching something else ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,