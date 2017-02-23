Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Leighton Meester would use time travel to fix her eyebrows



She's promoting her new terrible looking time-travel show, Making History.

If you're too lazy to watch:

  • If she could time travel she'd go back to high school and fix her eyebrows

  • She would not have a problem killing baby Hitler

  • Her character's name is Deborah and she always wanted to be named Deborah or Barbara

  • She hates wearing bras (who doesn't tbh?)






source 1 2

ONTD could you or could you not kill baby Hitler?

