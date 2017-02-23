Leighton Meester would use time travel to fix her eyebrows
She's promoting her new terrible looking time-travel show, Making History.
If you're too lazy to watch:
- If she could time travel she'd go back to high school and fix her eyebrows
- She would not have a problem killing baby Hitler
- Her character's name is Deborah and she always wanted to be named Deborah or Barbara
- She hates wearing bras (who doesn't tbh?)
ONTD could you or could you not kill baby Hitler?
The eyebrow trend needs to die. I see so many girls and guys with overdone eyebrows all over NYC. It looks a damn mess bc everyone wants those IG thot eyebrows. The girls in the Bronx are the worst