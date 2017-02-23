'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Accused of Spousal & Child Abuse
Darius McCrary, who played Eddie on the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, is being accused by his current wife of abuse, including dangling their infant daughter over a pot of boiling water while screaming that he wished she was never born.
Tammy Brawner, an ex-Harlem Globetrotter who is McCrary's third wife, filed court papers saying that he has been physically abusive to both her and their daughter Zoey, who was born in September 2015, as recently as this month. She says the incident with the boiling water occurred when Zoey was "eight or nine months old", and that McCrary has also strapped the infant's arms down during meals and frequently spanked her.
Brawner also alleges in the court filings that McCrary "uses drugs and drinks heavily on a regular basis".
McCrary was previously accused of abusing another one of his ex-wives, Karrine Steffans.
McCrary's lawyer, Glen T. Jonas, issued a statement saying that Brawner “is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle...Mr. McCrary is a loving, devoted and dedicated father. Her allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies…we are all dumber for having read them. Having floundered after being fired by the Globetrotters, she apparently will say anything for a bit of media attention and glimpse of the spotlight.”
