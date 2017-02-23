'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Accused of Spousal & Child Abuse

He's a dick. And his lawyer is a scumbag and clearly unprofessional. It's enough to deny an allegation and say "We look forward to refuting all allegations in the courtroom." you publicly say what this douche bag did, and you are unprofessional as fuck, and make me automatically think your client is guilty as fuck.



and lbr, in terms of "spotlight" if it wasn't for a sitcom that has been off the air for almost 20 years, who the fuck would know who darius mccray was? he hasn't done much since. i can't name one thing i've seen him in.



