Who went home on ANTM? 23x12
For the challenge, they did an acting challenge with Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy from Orange is the New Black) where they acted out a scene and had to cry on cue. The winner, unsurprisingly, was [Spoiler (click to open)]Courtney.
They shoot a silent beauty video, evolving from beautiful and regal to wild, ripping their wigs off and smearing makeup all over their faces, capturing a range of emotions, of course in only one take (because they don't have the budget for more I guess).
India
[Bottom Two]
Tatiana
Cody
[Who went home?]
Cody
Source: me & my TV
Pictures are from ANTM Facebook
