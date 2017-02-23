Who went home on ANTM? 23x12

TV - ANTM Kyle

For the challenge, they did an acting challenge with Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy from Orange is the New Black) where they acted out a scene and had to cry on cue. The winner, unsurprisingly, was [Spoiler (click to open)]Courtney.

They shoot a silent beauty video, evolving from beautiful and regal to wild, ripping their wigs off and smearing makeup all over their faces, capturing a range of emotions, of course in only one take (because they don't have the budget for more I guess).

[Top Video]
India

[Bottom Two]
Tatiana


Cody

[Who went home?]
Cody


