Sir Patrick Stewart Didn't Know He Was Uncircumcised

In an interview to air onon Friday, 76-year-old Sir Patrick Stewart says that he only recently discovered that he was never circumcised.“One night with my wife [Sunny Ozell], as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised,’ I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.’ ”The couple — who wed in 2013 — proceeded to argue over whether he was circumcised.So Stewart asked his doctor at his next appointment. “While he was down there, I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren’t I?’ ” he asked. “He took a closer look and said, ‘Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!’ ”