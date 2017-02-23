STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Premiere Date + Cast/Crew on Social Media
Those who believe will be rewarded. #AmericanGods premieres April 30 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/fKOM7cbcgO— American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) February 23, 2017
AMERICAN GODS will premiere on STARZ on April 30th and May 1st on Amazon Prime Video, but will also debut at #SXSW on March 11th.
Sat in on one of Emily Brownings phone interviews for #AmericanGods 😂 #lovethisgoofball #fullmoon #shadow #laura pic.twitter.com/qFmPIBNshm— Ricky Whittle (@MrRickyWhittle) February 22, 2017
HAPPY WEDNESDAY! EASTER IS COMING! FILMING RABBITS ON GREEN SCREEN TODAY FOR @AmericanGodsSTZ! @KChenoweth @neilhimself @andmichaelgreen pic.twitter.com/pc2BsxgJs0— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) February 22, 2017
So much fun with this amazing guy #ianmcshane #AmericanGods #ShadowMoon #mrwednesday pic.twitter.com/0w5sVRI7hK— Ricky Whittle (@MrRickyWhittle) February 22, 2017
So stoked for this! I'm especially looking forward to the expanded storylines for [Spoiler (click to open)]Salim and Bilquis =)
