Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T, Nick Viall, Member of Fifth Harmony rumored to do DWTS
Here we go! #DWTS rumors per Variety: https://t.co/CucKzWKzS3— Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) February 24, 2017
- Variety published Dancing with the Stars casting rumors
- It's pretty much confirmed that Simone Biles and Mr. T will do it
- Nancy Kerrigan, Nick Viall, and a member of Fifth Harmony are rumored to be part of the cast as well
Source: Twitter
Lol, I wonder which member of Fifth Harmony it could be? Was LegendAlly sent to get dance lessons?
Lol, I wonder which member of Fifth Harmony it could be? Was LegendAlly sent to get dance lessons?
I hope it's Ally 👀
Nick will need to do it so he can support Corrine's lifestyle