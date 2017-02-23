illyria

Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T, Nick Viall, Member of Fifth Harmony rumored to do DWTS


  • Variety published Dancing with the Stars casting rumors

  • It's pretty much confirmed that Simone Biles and Mr. T will do it

  • Nancy Kerrigan, Nick Viall, and a member of Fifth Harmony are rumored to be part of the cast as well

Source: Twitter

Lol, I wonder which member of Fifth Harmony it could be? Was LegendAlly sent to get dance lessons?
