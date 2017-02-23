Oscar Isaac to play Hamlet at the Public Theatre

how much will tickets be and is anyone a member of the public theater that will get me tickets... Reply

Thread

Link

let me guess

they won't release a dvd of this Reply

Thread

Link

this should be great!



favourite Hamlet? probably david tennant. Reply

Thread

Link

Oscar AND Keegan-Michael Key in NY doing theater?



My vag is wet. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember hearing Kate Winslett saying she'd rather play Hamlet. I would be interested in seeing a version like that. If they can make a version with lions, then they should be able to do it with an actress in the roll. Reply

Thread

Link





They did film it for National Theatre Live release, and you can buy the DVD at the Royal Exchange bookstore which I did, but it's not available widely, which it should be.



The entire cast and staging were the best for a Hamlet production i've seen, and i've seen way too many, but Maxine Peake is now my definitive Hamlet. Undisputed Queen of Manchester and the North of England Maxine Peake played Hamlet here in 2015 and was INCREDIBLE. Beyond incredible.They did film it for National Theatre Live release, and you can buy the DVD at the Royal Exchange bookstore which I did, but it's not available widely, which it should be.The entire cast and staging were the best for a Hamlet production i've seen, and i've seen way too many, but Maxine Peake is now my definitive Hamlet. A trailer posted below! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to see Keegan-Michael Key in more dramatic roles since his basic training was in theatre acting. ugh. I wanna see this.



I really like Sam Gold's work despite the fact that he's... very demanding...



The Public Theatre these past few seasons have really picked some interesting choices. Reply

Thread

Link





I don't really enjoy Hamlet, i'll admit, it's THAT Shakespeare that all male actors of an age tend to do, but i'd see it for Oscar.



Favourite/best Hamlet i've seen? MAXINE PEAKE 💖



I went to Stratford to see David Tennant live with the RSC (with the ever amazing Sir Patrick as Claudius), and really didn't rate him. It was like he was playing the Doctor who was playing Hamlet.



Maxine Peake at the Royal Exchange though was everything and more.







I feel like I won't be able to get tickets even though I am coming over to the East Coast this summer for a few weeks. Ugghhhhh.I don't really enjoy Hamlet, i'll admit, it's THAT Shakespeare that all male actors of an age tend to do, but i'd see it for Oscar.Favourite/best Hamlet i've seen? MAXINE PEAKE 💖I went to Stratford to see David Tennant live with the RSC (with the ever amazing Sir Patrick as Claudius), and really didn't rate him. It was like he was playing the Doctor who was playing Hamlet.Maxine Peake at the Royal Exchange though was everything and more. Reply

Thread

Link

i see your point david/doctor but honestly i felt like his fast switches of mood and personality were amazing. it completely portrayed my idea of hamlet (or at least this is what it came to my mind when i was studying it)



i didn't know this ^, gonna check it out asap! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oscar Isaac or Dev Patel? Reply

Thread

Link

Why Oscar vs Dev?



I mean Oscar every time, but why those two particularly? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um, I guess just bc I like dark-haired scruffy boys so they are both my type lol



I'm more in the Dev camp tho bc Oscar is too old for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link