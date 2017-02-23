Oscar Isaac to play Hamlet at the Public Theatre
Everyone's fave Resistance Poster Boy and Leia Stan
After the production was cancelled at the Theatre For A New Audience last summer due to artistic differences between the director and theatre, Oscar has now been announced for the summer season, directed by Sam Gold.
Hamlet will begin previews June 20th and run until September 3 at the Public, with official opening July 13th.
More info regarding other cast members tickets etc at the source.
Source: Playbill.
Who else is feeling bitter af that they probably won't get the chance to go?
And who is your fave Hamlet, ONTD?
they won't release a dvd of this
favourite Hamlet? probably david tennant.
My vag is wet.
They did film it for National Theatre Live release, and you can buy the DVD at the Royal Exchange bookstore which I did, but it's not available widely, which it should be.
The entire cast and staging were the best for a Hamlet production i've seen, and i've seen way too many, but Maxine Peake is now my definitive Hamlet. A trailer posted below!
I really like Sam Gold's work despite the fact that he's... very demanding...
The Public Theatre these past few seasons have really picked some interesting choices.
I don't really enjoy Hamlet, i'll admit, it's THAT Shakespeare that all male actors of an age tend to do, but i'd see it for Oscar.
Favourite/best Hamlet i've seen? MAXINE PEAKE 💖
I went to Stratford to see David Tennant live with the RSC (with the ever amazing Sir Patrick as Claudius), and really didn't rate him. It was like he was playing the Doctor who was playing Hamlet.
Maxine Peake at the Royal Exchange though was everything and more.
i didn't know this ^, gonna check it out asap!
ONTD Poll
Re: ONTD Poll
I mean Oscar every time, but why those two particularly?
Re: ONTD Poll
I'm more in the Dev camp tho bc Oscar is too old for me