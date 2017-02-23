sw oscar&#39;s schlong

Oscar Isaac to play Hamlet at the Public Theatre

Everyone's fave Resistance Poster Boy and Leia Stan Poe Dameron Oscar Isaac will be playing Hamlet at the Public Theatre in New York this summer!

After the production was cancelled at the Theatre For A New Audience last summer due to artistic differences between the director and theatre, Oscar has now been announced for the summer season, directed by Sam Gold.

Hamlet will begin previews June 20th and run until September 3 at the Public, with official opening July 13th.

More info regarding other cast members tickets etc at the source.

Source: Playbill.

Who else is feeling bitter af that they probably won't get the chance to go?
And who is your fave Hamlet, ONTD?
