Arrow crashes and burns to Series Low.
-Stehen Amell's Error has reached a series low of 1.54 million viewers and 0.5 in adults 18-49.
-Down a tenth from last week.
Lesser Amell, you have failed this city.
The CW has shows with far worse ratings though, and Error is still kind of like their original DCTV show which they love to base their crossover event weeks around. They're ever so proud now they have Supergirl to have a FOUR night crossover, so doubtful they'd want to go down to a three night crossover lmao.
(plus much much much better personality)
Hopefully, everyone is leaving to go watch Supergirl as its really found its groove this season.
And I was a stan and persuading people to watch last season :(((
They've done James so dirty, Winn has become budget Felicity-Cisco hybrid, Mon-El is stale bread, and Kara is weirdly judgy about Guardian.
AND WHERE ARE ALL THE CUTE GREEN DAD AND ALEX SCENES THIS SEASON WHERE.
Anyway I agree with everything you said about Supergirl. There's only one Cisco and as one of my favorite "Arrowverse" (hate that it's called that) characters, it really makes me mad that they're cheapening his 'thing' like that.
One of my complaints in S1 was that Kara seemed too perfect so I'm glad they are showing her making more bad judgements and showing that she does have a slight superiority complex which could have an interesting payoff if they continue down that road. Her having a bit of conflict with the team was ok with me.
I'm Alex/Maggie trash so I've loved it for that alone. They have had some cool eps too like I loved the alien planet with no powers ep. I do miss Calista tho but Lenas friendship with Kara gives me life.
Edit: to sound less like a jerk.
I disagree. It feels like it's lost its groove.
Bring back Colton tbh.
The only Oliver Queen is Justin Hartley