Why is this show flopping? I've never watched it, but every post seems to be about how shit the ratings are. How is it not cancelled yet? Reply

Thread

Link

Other shows on the CW do worse. We just enjoy Arrow constantly falling in the ratings because of how dirty they treated Dinah Laurel Lance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bad acting, bad writing, bad plots, turning it into a soap opera instead of a superhero show, ignoring the mythos, pretending to be a batman knock off, killing off the best character on the show, the list goes on and on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and on and on and on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was pretty decent fun trash tv in seasons 1 and 2, but it has just gone tragically floppishly downhill from there imho.



The CW has shows with far worse ratings though, and Error is still kind of like their original DCTV show which they love to base their crossover event weeks around. They're ever so proud now they have Supergirl to have a FOUR night crossover, so doubtful they'd want to go down to a three night crossover lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

CW is so weird about it's shows. if a show doesn't take off instantly they kill it but if it had an amazing following seasons 1-2 and develops a solid fandom, they will keep it running until it dies a slow painful death Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its so far removed from where it began that is just a different show and not for the better. They held on to pointless things (flashbacks, oliver/felicity) while abandoning the good things (Laurel, Thea, anyone not Oliver/Felicity). And the story quality is so boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully because Katie Cassidy put a curse on it which is what I would've done in her place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could have used Flashpoint to fix many of Error's errors, but nope. They chose not to. Reply

Thread

Link

Righ?!!! They got a chance no show ever gets and they used it to change the gender of a goddamn babay!!!! Literally all they did!!! Instead of fixing every one of their fuck ups they chose to change the gender of a baby. My brain broke when I realised that. I honestly can't wait this trash show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao and Diggle got so mad about it, too like...Your kid didn't die. You don't remember Other Kid. It's all good man, relax. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw his brother on the ttc once, their resemblance is so strong Reply

Thread

Link

They're actually cousins, not brothers. But yes, the resemblance is strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've met them both irl and the Superior Amell is painfully attractive, whereas Lesser Amell is just.... well. Lesser lmao.



(plus much much much better personality)



Edited at 2017-02-24 12:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dropped the show after they killed laurel off but i had already been struggling to get through episodes. i was fast fowarding through all the boring flashbacks that season. olicity was insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

They should Delete Their Account! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll probably get 4 more seasons instead 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ugly laughed. Reply

Thread

Link

NNNNNN of course you would post this LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

ivy_b



I just felt bored and salty because i'm pressed at one of my friends for suddenly getting a boyfriend and forgetting that bros before hos etc, so I wanted to take out my anger on something.



Like Lesser Amell. lmaaoooo it was actually the good siswho alerted me to it!I just felt bored and salty because i'm pressed at one of my friends for suddenly getting a boyfriend and forgetting that bros before hos etc, so I wanted to take out my anger on something.Like Lesser Amell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww sorry bb I know the feeling :/

Meanwhile I'm laughing and eating while I can cause I'm getting all four wisdom teeth removed tomorrow, so happy times.



Edited at 2017-02-24 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's funny cause I started s5 today for some background noise and ended up watching the video of Lesser Amell's wife's stint on ANTM and laughing at them both 'cause she was an idiot and he's dead behind the eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop oop oop oop oop Reply

Thread

Link

YAY! I was having a rough day and this really perked me up!



Hopefully, everyone is leaving to go watch Supergirl as its really found its groove this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually find Supergirl to have gone downhill!



And I was a stan and persuading people to watch last season :(((



They've done James so dirty, Winn has become budget Felicity-Cisco hybrid, Mon-El is stale bread, and Kara is weirdly judgy about Guardian.



AND WHERE ARE ALL THE CUTE GREEN DAD AND ALEX SCENES THIS SEASON WHERE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah same, i loved watching supergirl every week during s1. i haven't watched in like 5 eps and idek if i'll continue bc i just can't deal w/mon-el and what they're doing to james. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

REPLACE MON-EL WITH A METADOG. A KYPTONIAN DOG. I DON'T CARE. ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN THAT IDIOT.



Anyway I agree with everything you said about Supergirl. There's only one Cisco and as one of my favorite "Arrowverse" (hate that it's called that) characters, it really makes me mad that they're cheapening his 'thing' like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Saaaammmme. All this shit I loved (Green dad and his 'daughters'. Alex and Kara being ride or die for each other. James. The old Winn, who was flawed and irritating but Trying his best. James. ...james.) are gone/reduced. It's lost a lot of its quirky cheesy goofy charm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've enjoyed the Winn/James story and I like that James is getting his own storyline and not backing down to Kara.



One of my complaints in S1 was that Kara seemed too perfect so I'm glad they are showing her making more bad judgements and showing that she does have a slight superiority complex which could have an interesting payoff if they continue down that road. Her having a bit of conflict with the team was ok with me.



I'm Alex/Maggie trash so I've loved it for that alone. They have had some cool eps too like I loved the alien planet with no powers ep. I do miss Calista tho but Lenas friendship with Kara gives me life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I second all your points. They're giving Jimmy the Laurel treatment and it's painful to watch. I've dropped it like Error because am not here for the Kara and Stalebread show. Plus I hate Alex's whitewashed gf and M'gann is gone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supergirl as its really found its groove this season.



Edit: to sound less like a jerk.



I disagree. It feels like it's lost its groove.



Edited at 2017-02-24 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really this season if super girl is annoying to watch. I could just be a hater and say that it's because of mon-bland. I am not here for his frat boy ass shit and mediocrity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm only here because i watched flash tonight and i love HR's beautiful face. altho HR reminds me of JD's brother and when he smiles im expecting him to say "coxyyyyyyyy" Reply

Thread

Link

Cackling. Does Olly still wear those same ugly jeans from season one?



Bring back Colton tbh. Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-02-24 01:04 am (UTC) Bless 🙌🙌🙌 Reply

Thread

Link





The only Oliver Queen is Justin Hartley







GOOD!The only Oliver Queen is Justin Hartley Reply

Thread

Link