I don't know how anyone actively enjoys listening to their music. It's so fucking terrible.

I kinda like it, drag me

let me just use the paid account you gave me to take some notes let me just use the paid account you gave me to take some notes

LOL idk I like coldplay in a nostalgic way sometimes and the lyrics were cute

I agree, Detox. #NoRagretz

I listen to them in the gym, that's about it.

they truly are the nickelback of edm wow, kudos to whoever came up w/ that comparison.

Yet another attack at the LGBT community. Can Carly Rae drop a single to cancel this out?

mte, save us

chainsmokers are here to stay i guess.

when did coldplay go edm? it's v meh

Why is some label/management team spending so much on these two ugly fratboys who can't sing it's so fucking ridiculous



Another song to clog the radio because that Paris song wasn't shit enough



Edited at 2017-02-24 12:58 am (UTC)

it's cute

i'm white

lmfaooo

Lol

LMAO

Comment of the year

I don't agree with the Nickleback comparison, since they were the leaders of a shitty genre and inevitably made bad music because of that, but Nickleback had the most basic musical talents the Chainsmokers lack. The Chainsmokers are a joke to edm fans, but Nickleback were mostly well-liked by alternative rock fans in their time.



The Chainsmokers operate on a lower plane of musicality that has yet to be known to human ears, and as white males their mediocrity will be rewarded in spades, their asshole behavior will be glamourized, and they'll have unlimited second chances when their failures are obvious. Reply

Coldplay's song with dick-measuring EDM trolls the Chainsmokers sounds like a death rattle https://t.co/peHyWFq5gO — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) 23 February 2017

Reply

Edited at 2017-02-24 01:01 am (UTC) This reminds me of a Say Anything album cover.

how did colplay go from 'a rush of blood to the head' to whatever this is

right? every now and then they come out with something good (see: magic) but fucking hell what a waste

Rih looks like a goddess in your icon

thanks, bb. she truly was sent to us from above lol



gaga looks like a vision in yours Reply

This fucker (Christ Martian) described Trump election as the "voice of middle America being heard" akin to a new dawn.

it's not bad, it's just very mediocre and boring, just like Coldplay.

This sounds like something that would be in the trailer of a movie for an adaptation of a John Green novel.

The Chainsmokers is like the modern day locust plague that god promised us before he destroys the planet.







Reply

