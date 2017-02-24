February 24th, 2017, 11:31 am lime_vox Chainsmoker's new song featuring Coldplay sourceThe nickelback of EDM is back with another mediocre song Tagged: coldplay, music / musician (electronic), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
let me just use the paid account you gave me to take some notes
Yet another attack at the LGBT community. Can Carly Rae drop a single to cancel this out?
Another song to clog the radio because that Paris song wasn't shit enough
Edited at 2017-02-24 12:58 am (UTC)
Lol
The Chainsmokers operate on a lower plane of musicality that has yet to be known to human ears, and as white males their mediocrity will be rewarded in spades, their asshole behavior will be glamourized, and they'll have unlimited second chances when their failures are obvious.
Edited at 2017-02-24 01:01 am (UTC)
gaga looks like a vision in yours