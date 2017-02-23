Promo for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S12E09, Man Seeking Woman S03E09



We get to see a typical day in Cricket's world and then a possible redemption when his family intervenes. Will Cricket finally move on from the gang, finding love in the process? Will Cricket go from filthy beast to his former self, Matthew Mara?




Josh lets Mike throw him a bachelor party and soon comes to regret it.


