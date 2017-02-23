Homer Simpson to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Homer Simpson is heading to Cooperstown. https://t.co/gKgXB9nCGv pic.twitter.com/9qvysVLHSi— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 23, 2017
On Monday (2/20) marked the 25th anniversary of the classic “Homer at the Bat,” the famous episode of “The Simpsons” where it featured Ken Griffey Jr., Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith and many other baseball greats. Now it will be honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame:
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will pay tribute to THE SIMPSONS’ place in American culture by honoring “Homer at the Bat” on Saturday, May 27. Boggs and Smith, who were portrayed in the unforgettable episode that featured Homer Simpson winning the championship softball game for the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant with a walk-off hit-by-pitch, will join in a roundtable discussion from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. outside the Library entrance to the Hall of Fame in Cooper Park. The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will feature the episode’s executive producers Al Jean and Mike Reiss, director Jim Reardon, executive story editor Jeff Martin, and casting director Bonnie Pietila.
Homer will be 'inducted' during the roundtable along with a Simpsons themed exhibit on display
What are your fav Simpsons episodes?
LE GRILL?!
There are so many good eps.. probably Mr. Plow, or Lisa becoming a vegetarian, or the monorail ep.
I want to go to Universal to see the Simpsons stuff (and Harry Potter ofc).
I can't believe how Homer is basically Peter Griffin lite nowadays. I still remember the episode where Homer quits drinking for a month simply because Marge asked him to. When he finally gets to have a beer, he leaves Moe's when he realizes the point wasn't to just make it 30 days, but to see how much more time he gets to spend with his family without going to the bar all the time. Then he takes a bike ride with Marge into the sunset, singing with her. Current Homer could never.
"My Sister, My Sitter" - Season 8, Lisa the babysitter
"Bart of Darkness" - Season 6, Rear Window episode
"Who Shot Mr. Burns?" - Season 6/7
"Brother from Another Series" - Season 8, Niles Crane makes an appearance
"Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily" - Season 7, Marge and Homer lose custody of the kids
these are the ones I can remember for now
I can't even pick a favorite episode of season 4 or 6 because they just go on an amazing run.
