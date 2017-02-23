The Simpsons 18

Homer Simpson to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame



On Monday (2/20) marked the 25th anniversary of the classic “Homer at the Bat,” the famous episode of “The Simpsons” where it featured Ken Griffey Jr., Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith and many other baseball greats. Now it will be honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame:

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will pay tribute to THE SIMPSONS’ place in American culture by honoring “Homer at the Bat” on Saturday, May 27. Boggs and Smith, who were portrayed in the unforgettable episode that featured Homer Simpson winning the championship softball game for the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant with a walk-off hit-by-pitch, will join in a roundtable discussion from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. outside the Library entrance to the Hall of Fame in Cooper Park. The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will feature the episode’s executive producers Al Jean and Mike Reiss, director Jim Reardon, executive story editor Jeff Martin, and casting director Bonnie Pietila.

Homer will be 'inducted' during the roundtable along with a Simpsons themed exhibit on display

What are your fav Simpsons episodes?

source
Tagged: ,