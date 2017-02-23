Homer Simpson to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Mattingly, for the last time get rid of those sideburns!! Reply

I always liked this outro.

This and "Do It For Her" always make me cry

This one does it for me.



That's fun!



There are so many good eps.. probably Mr. Plow, or Lisa becoming a vegetarian, or the monorail ep.



I want to go to Universal to see the Simpsons stuff (and Harry Potter ofc).

might wait to wait on universal, they're renovating the simpsons ride and it won't be open for a few months



Love this episode!

seasons 2-13 are everything



I can't believe how Homer is basically Peter Griffin lite nowadays. I still remember the episode where Homer quits drinking for a month simply because Marge asked him to. When he finally gets to have a beer, he leaves Moe's when he realizes the point wasn't to just make it 30 days, but to see how much more time he gets to spend with his family without going to the bar all the time. Then he takes a bike ride with Marge into the sunset, singing with her. Current Homer could never. Reply

I've said it before but I hate the Family Guy infused humor, the movie piracy ep rerunned recently and it was decently funny by recent standards but there were jarring "cutaway" jokes to live action Nascar footage and they just seemed so out of place

i recently watched the episode with Natalie Maines as a drug addict folk singer staying with the family and it was kind of low-key and not really funny but well told and at this point i would be cool if the show focused on telling strong, interesting stories but not necessarily on jokes because it's just...not funny and being outpaced

"My Sister, My Sitter" - Season 8, Lisa the babysitter





"Bart of Darkness" - Season 6, Rear Window episode





"Who Shot Mr. Burns?" - Season 6/7





"Brother from Another Series" - Season 8, Niles Crane makes an appearance





"Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily" - Season 7, Marge and Homer lose custody of the kids



I can't even pick a favorite episode of season 4 or 6 because they just go on an amazing run. ugh, "Bart of Darkness" has so many great moments

Lord Palmerston!



Edited at 2017-02-24 01:00 am (UTC)

My favourite episode is "A Star Is Burns". I also really love "I Love Lisa", "Deep Space Homer", "Itchy and Scratchy Land", "Lisa on Ice", and "Lisa the Vegetarian".



Edited at 2017-02-24 01:07 am (UTC)

