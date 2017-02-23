lol

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again




-Radar (lol) and E! are reporting that Kailyn is pregnant with her third baby
-Kail recently divorced her ex, Javi Marroquin, which is currently playing out on this season of Teen Mom
-Father's identity is unknown
-Kail has two children, Isaac (7, with ex Jo Rivera) and Lincoln (3, with ex Javi Marroquin)

EDIT: Update: Kaily confirms her pregnancy in an interview with the Ashley



-claims it was intentional because she didn't know if she would be able to have kids in the future (???)
-her ex-husband is not the father
-she's halfway through her pregnancy

source source2

i am lIVING LMAO
Tagged: ,