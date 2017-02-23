Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again

damn, I can't believe I once thought she was the one who had a good head on her shoulders and wasn't messy like some of the others.

(not because she's pregnant again, but for other reasons. she comes off so unlikeable on the show, especially as of late)

Yikes.



I've never liked her. She's a shitty person. Reply

i mean, it's not how i'd prefer to live my life...................... Reply

is birth control no longer a thing? Reply

Poor Isaac. He is already confused about the daddy stuff. Her kids seem really sweet too... unlike some of the demons on this show. Reply

it's so strange to comment on this stuff but we feel like we know them after watching them for 8 yrs or so... I thought she was set to be the 1st to graduate from college of all the TM girls? Hoping the father of the baby (assuming it's not Javi) can coparent with Javi and Jo, it is so nice the way they talk and the way they make sure the boys get together! Reply

Lolomggg.



The Teen Mom Reddit is probably blowing up. Someone called it the other day. Brb. Reply

it is lmao everyone is shook Reply

She's a mess. Javi is so sexy to me. I know he's an asshole but he's so attractive. lol Reply

I've been liking Javi this season. He came off as controlling a few seasons ago, but tbh I'm wondering if that had to do with the edit now that their divorce is playing out. Supposedly the friend who Kailyn was lying about seeing (she said she was at Walmart, lol, and got caught) is the same one Javi was pissed about her texting years ago. That coupled with the fact that she's rumored to be dating a producer for the show and I see why he was always suspicious of her.



Idk, he seems like one of the less messy people on the show. He does a good job coparenting with Jo (lol) and makes time for Isaac.



Edited at 2017-02-24 01:02 am (UTC)

a producer of the show.. oh. Reply

I feel like all these people from these shows do is have babies. Clearly being 16 & pregnant didn't teach them to be smart about protection and MTV pays them to have kids so I guess it works. But, I mean, as long as the kids are taken care of and loved then whatever floats their boats.



I'm blaming my period for my grouchy ass sorry. Lol Reply

what a twat. Kailyn is my least favorite because of all her damn whining.



Reply

Is the gif from Survivor? Who's the guy? lol Reply

oh god Reply

Wasn't part of the reason why she wanted a divorce from Javi because he wanted more kids and she didn't?? She's so messy. I liked her in the beginning but she's so messy now. Reply

Yup. She was supposedly divorcing him because he wanted more children and that made them ~incompatible.



Like damn, she could have at least said they just grew apart or something Reply

3 babies, 3 baby daddies. I love it Reply

this seems to happen a lot with the teen mom cast. obviously i don't know the scenario in this instance, but their need to lock down having a child in newish relationships is .... interesting. i guess i'm particularly thinking about janelle Reply

I can always count on the teen moms to make me feel better about my life trajectory Reply

She's an idiot. Reply

Don't be a dumb asshole, boys & girls. Use birth control. Reply

Link





Also fucking LOL. Reply

This heaux is really trying to give advice huh Reply

Someone needs to let Janelle know she's got 2 and a quarter, at best. Reply

this fucking idiot Reply

lol I don't believe this was at all planned. Who the fuck wants to deal with three kids all with different dads? And it's not like their dads don't want to be involved in their lives. Reply

this fucking girl, like did she even finish highschool? Reply

she had one of those "mommy makeovers" last year, so her saying this was planned is making me go hmmmm Reply

