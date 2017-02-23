Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again
Congrats are in order! Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again: https://t.co/mCC8k1xVhS pic.twitter.com/EL58B5zCo4— E! News (@enews) February 23, 2017
-Radar (lol) and E! are reporting that Kailyn is pregnant with her third baby
-Kail recently divorced her ex, Javi Marroquin, which is currently playing out on this season of Teen Mom
-Father's identity is unknown
-Kail has two children, Isaac (7, with ex Jo Rivera) and Lincoln (3, with ex Javi Marroquin)
EDIT: Update: Kaily confirms her pregnancy in an interview with the Ashley
EXCLUSIVE! #TeenMom2 star @KailLowry confirms her pregnancy in an interview with The Ashley: https://t.co/mKfT0sNAzS pic.twitter.com/DJVgPk6zO4— The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) February 24, 2017
-claims it was intentional because she didn't know if she would be able to have kids in the future (???)
-her ex-husband is not the father
-she's halfway through her pregnancy
source source2
i am lIVING LMAO
(not because she's pregnant again, but for other reasons. she comes off so unlikeable on the show, especially as of late)
I've never liked her. She's a shitty person.
The Teen Mom Reddit is probably blowing up. Someone called it the other day. Brb.
Idk, he seems like one of the less messy people on the show. He does a good job coparenting with Jo (lol) and makes time for Isaac.
Edited at 2017-02-24 01:02 am (UTC)
I'm blaming my period for my grouchy ass sorry. Lol
Like damn, she could have at least said they just grew apart or something