The Most Embarrassing Performances Of The 2017 Oscar Nominees
- Nicole Kidman: "Grace Of Monaco" - Iconic film tbh. Opened Cannes, flopped so hard it was sent to Lifetime, where it flopped too.
- Michelle Williams: "Oz The Great And Powerful" - All around dull
- Dev Patel: "The Last Airbender" - Had a shaky accent and terrible dialogue
- Michael Shannon: "Kangaroo Jack" - A movie about a kangaroo stealing money or some shit
- Emma Stone: "Aloha" - Even if you ignore the whitewashing the movie was a "over-written mess"
Of this years Oscar nominees, what are their most embarrassing movies, ONTD?
i didn't know that
back in the good ol YTV days
ok but Gosling's tv roles
/I did love Road to Avonlea tho
Surely Young Hercules is his most embarrassing role:
RE: ok but Gosling's tv roles
That's one of the bitchiest reviews I've ever read lol
I loved the Avatar series but I couldn't bring myself to watch the The Last Airbender movie.
sam worthington
Another movie I saw for Alicia was The Fifth Estate, god that was boring and terrible. I fell asleep like 3 times before I couldn't finish it, Cumberbatch looked horrible and Alicia was barely in it. But I did like her scenes with Daniel, they were cute.
rest of the list
Viola Davis – “Suicide Squad”
Naomie Harris – “Collateral Beauty”
Octavia Spencer – The “Divergent” Series
-Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – “Predators”
Jeff Bridges – “Seventh Son”/“R.I.P.D”
Lucas Hedges – “Arthur Newman”
-Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert – “Rosebud”
Ruth Negga – “Warcraft”
Natalie Portman – “The Other Boleyn Girl”
Meryl Streep – “The Giver”
-Lead Actor
Casey Affleck – “Tower Heist”
Andrew Garfield – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
Ryan Gosling – “Gangster Squad”
Viggo Mortensen – “Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III”
Denzel Washington – “Virtuosity”
ngl I really liked Virtuosity since my mom is a big DW fan and took us to the movies
The Other Boleyn Girl and TASM2 are both a lot better than most of the shit on this list.
RE: Re: rest of the list
eta: it also makes me feel bad for a lot of them that think the movie is gonna be one thing and then the editing lets them down and the movie flops
Also Andrew Garfield is an absolutely atrocious Spiderman. I've never wanted the villain to win and beat the shit out of the superhero so bad in my life. Terrible
The bad acting, the over-dramatic dialogue that was clearly written by adults trying to be teenagers, the adults playing teenagers, the first world problems they all went through, etc.