Hat

The Most Embarrassing Performances Of The 2017 Oscar Nominees



- Nicole Kidman: "Grace Of Monaco" - Iconic film tbh. Opened Cannes, flopped so hard it was sent to Lifetime, where it flopped too.
- Michelle Williams: "Oz The Great And Powerful" - All around dull
- Dev Patel: "The Last Airbender" - Had a shaky accent and terrible dialogue
- Michael Shannon: "Kangaroo Jack" - A movie about a kangaroo stealing money or some shit
- Emma Stone: "Aloha" - Even if you ignore the whitewashing the movie was a "over-written mess"

Of this years Oscar nominees, what are their most embarrassing movies, ONTD?

Rest at the SOURCE
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,