The Most Embarrassing Performances Of The 2017 Oscar Nominees

wow michael shannon was in kangaroo jack

i didn't know that Reply

Thread

Link

first comment huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get off my back Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup, he plays one of the villains. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh thank god they didn't choose this classic iconic show as ryan gosling's most embarrassing. lol. this show was so bad but i knew he was gonna be a huge star even then and followed his career via geosites and alta vista or whatever it was we had in the late 90s-early 00s.







Edited at 2017-02-24 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i used to watch this and sweet valley high after school every day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved this show so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god i remember watching this and 15/love after school

back in the good ol YTV days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love both too but I have to admit I watched Breaker High as a kid but 15/Love I watched after it was off the air. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ryan was in so much weird shit as a kid, i remmeber him in an ep of goosebumps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved this show and he was my favourite character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when Wham used to show this and him as Young Hercules back to back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when I was a kid we had one of those giant dish satellites and youd have to move it to find a station... sometimes I could get whatever channel this came on, but it was mostly because I wanted to watch Sweet Valley High. every saturday morning! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









/I did love Road to Avonlea tho /I did love Road to Avonlea tho Reply

Thread

Link

I loved all the Sullivan stuff, especially Wind at My Back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP Ryan Goslings original nose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Surely Young Hercules is his most embarrassing role:



Um, excuse you, Breaker High is a MASTERPIECE.Surely Young Hercules is his most embarrassing role: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never get into Breaker High or Student Bodies. Both never lived up to Saved by the Bell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg this series was so awful, though I had a crush on all the dudes... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow I had completely forgotten about this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use to loathe Ryan Gosling, LoL He just really annoyed the hell out of me on the MMC and I don't even remember why. I was like 8 so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still better than Gangster Squad, even without the awkward child actor excuse factored in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both classic shows, especially Road to Avonlea. I was soooo in love with Gus Pike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this is why, no matter how cool he is as an adult, I'm all "UHBUHBUH, DON'T FORGET YOUR ROOTS, GOSLING." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guy Lodge of HitFix wrote, "If [Dahan] instructed [Kidman] at all, it was with sporadic, barking interjections from the spoken-word breakdown of [the Madonna song] Vogue".



That's one of the bitchiest reviews I've ever read lol Reply

Thread

Link

poor dev. sadly he was the best part of that entire mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Kangaroo Jack and its animated sequel as a kid! The main guy, Jerry O'Connell is so fucking ugly tho



Edited at 2017-02-24 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, Octavia Spencer could top the Divergent movies with that The Shack movie that's coming out soon. I keep seeing trailers for it and it looks godawful.



I loved the Avatar series but I couldn't bring myself to watch the The Last Airbender movie. Reply

Thread

Link

and it's got the blandest man ever

sam worthington Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dang for a moment I got confused reading Bland Worthington and thought you meant avatar with the blue people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The book is really stupid. I have a feeling the movie will be worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Octavia. I'm hoping her role in Shape of Water is meaty and shows off her talent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ocatavia did top it. With that Diablo Cody shit Paradise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

michelle williams' most embarrassing performance is manchester by the sea tbh Reply

Thread

Link

also, meryl must have done something worse than the giver. that movie was not that bad. Reply

Thread

Link

They could have said Mamma Mia or hell even Florence Foster Jenkins. I don't care that she's nominated for it!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But she was good in Mamma Mia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah like .. she wasn't bad in the giver , the giver was just a useless movie. same w/ her role in the series of unfortunate events movie. movie was kinda lame but she was ok i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slightly disappointed it doesn't say 'Casey Affleck - real life'. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked Oz The Great and Powerful, no shame. She was fine in it. Reply

Thread

Link

Seventh Son is one of the worst movies I've ever seen. I watched it because it stars Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore and I could not believe how terrible it was. Reply

Thread

Link

I was dating this guy a while ago who insisted we watch it. I agreed only because Ben Barnes was in it. He refused to turn it off.... it was indeed awful. Like so awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol so true. I could make it about 20 minutes then I turned it off.



Another movie I saw for Alicia was The Fifth Estate, god that was boring and terrible. I fell asleep like 3 times before I couldn't finish it, Cumberbatch looked horrible and Alicia was barely in it. But I did like her scenes with Daniel, they were cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is in your icon? what show? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – “Suicide Squad”

Naomie Harris – “Collateral Beauty”

Octavia Spencer – The “Divergent” Series



-Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Predators”

Jeff Bridges – “Seventh Son”/“R.I.P.D”

Lucas Hedges – “Arthur Newman”



-Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert – “Rosebud”

Ruth Negga – “Warcraft”

Natalie Portman – “The Other Boleyn Girl”

Meryl Streep – “The Giver”



-Lead Actor

Casey Affleck – “Tower Heist”

Andrew Garfield – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Ryan Gosling – “Gangster Squad”

Viggo Mortensen – “Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III”

Denzel Washington – “Virtuosity”



---------------

ngl I really liked Virtuosity since my mom is a big DW fan and took us to the movies Reply

Thread

Link

I like Gangster Squad, idgaf.



The Other Boleyn Girl and TASM2 are both a lot better than most of the shit on this list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the Gosling parts of GS, everything else could go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AUGH @ RIPD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Strings Attached was worse, for Natalie. And I guess they also forgot about the travesties that were Star Wars Epsiodes 1-3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, I was too lazy to do this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh lmao i liked the other boleyn girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your Highness is definitely Natalie's worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok looking at this list idk if it makes sense like .. yeah the movies themselves may have been embarassing but 9 times out of 10 that actors role is praised as the best part of the movie so like ... it just proves they're a good actor lol



eta: it also makes me feel bad for a lot of them that think the movie is gonna be one thing and then the editing lets them down and the movie flops



Edited at 2017-02-24 12:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhhh fuck The Other Boleyn Girl for indulging the awful accusation of incest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooo, i love virtuosity plus that was when russell crowe was still hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, Collateral Beauty flopped so hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The other Boleyn girl was way too slow, that shit dragged.



Also Andrew Garfield is an absolutely atrocious Spiderman. I've never wanted the villain to win and beat the shit out of the superhero so bad in my life. Terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did a rewatch of Dawson's Creek and Michelle (everyone really) was sooooo bad. Dawson should have been killed off though, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I always remember the rumour that the show was called Dawsons Creek because Dawson would drown in the creek in the end and they'd name it after him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Upon rewatch, I ended up only liking Grams (she changed the most and for the better). I'd rather hang with Jen and Audrey over Joey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i vibe you, he was the worst but why would they ever kill off dawson on a show called dawsons creek lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dawson is one of the worst protagonists in any show I've ever watched, but at least, he gave us that iconic cryface gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Dawson's Creek, largely for that reason though.

The bad acting, the over-dramatic dialogue that was clearly written by adults trying to be teenagers, the adults playing teenagers, the first world problems they all went through, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

michelle williams' acting in the first 3 seasons is SO BAD. she must have gone to acting camp before season 4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't remember her being that bad, though I didn't really like Jen as a character. I hated Joey too, Pacey was annoying as fuck and so was Dawson but I remember liking him the most by the end of the series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link