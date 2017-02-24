Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz were once engaged
- She previously stated, “I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub. And then I got engaged to somebody . . . but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready,” though she wouldn't confirm who she was talking about.
- While discussing her new series Big Little Lies, she says how she already knew her co-star Zoë Kravtiz. “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”
- After her split with Tom Cruise, she dated Lenny Kravitz after meeting him when she rented his flat in New York during 2003. She also dated Steve Bing - film producer and heir (who had a fling with Miranda Kerr/Liz Hurley's baby daddy).
I don't even think it's well known they had a relationship
Keith is ugly
Lenny was my first celebrity crush. He still looks amazing.