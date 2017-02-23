Matthew Broderick Joins FX’s ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’

I'm really hesitate to watch this but at the same time I felt that way about The People vs OJ Simpson and it was brilliant. If it's another situation where Ryan isn't actually writing it I think it could be handled well but we'll see how involved he is. Reply

I think I'll always have a soft spot for him because of Ferris and Simba Reply

I've always fucking hated Matthew Broderick because he got away with killing two people in a car crash where he may or may not have been high/drunk/whatever. I just don't buy that anyone who wasn't a rich celeb would walk away from that without it hurting their career/resulting in jail time.



And he had the fucking nerve to do a Honda commercial afterward Reply

From everything I've read about the incident, it really did sound like a tragic accident. The roads in that area of N. Ireland are apparently confusing for non-locals, although it is possibly he and Jennifer weren't sober, but we'll never know because the claim they got amnesia from the accident. I mainly judge him for never personally apologizing to the victim's family. Reply

I get that it was confusing and he may well have slipped to the wrong side of the road out of habit, but I think it's sus af that he just got amnesia. He was warned that that particular route wasn't the safest and chose to drive it anyway. Negligent at the very least imo Reply

As someone from NOLA, I am intrigued. Normally I'd side-eye but they did a great job with the first series and I like Matthew (and Sarah and Sterling) so I'll watch it. Reply

As someone else originally from NOLA, mte. Reply

Where are you now bb? I've lived in Florida since I was 10 but my family has since moved back, but to Metairie and Chalmette. Reply

Same Reply

Season 2 is also looking to cast actors for George W. Bush, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin







oh, this will be good Reply

They should get Jeb! to play W., it's not like he's doing anything. Reply

lmao i kind of feel bad for him because he's so much smarter than w. and yet it's his dumbass brother who is the favored son. poor dat 😂😂😂 Reply

He's such a flop but every time I remember how he stole the election for his dumbass bruh I lose all sympathy. His flop ass should have nailed Trump to the wall within 5 minutes, TBH. The only people more powerful in American politics than the Clintons are the Bush family, it's unacceptable that they dropped the ball so spectacularly. Reply

I wouldn't have voted for him but goddamn, I'd be willing to give him more of a ~chance~ than the one everyone keeps insisting 45 is owed. Reply

Shit, whoever thought 9/11, Katrina, election fraud, 2 wars, crashing the economy and Dick Cheney would not be the bottom of the fucking political barrel? America legit shot itself in the face this election. Reply

Bless his heart. Reply

George Bush doesn't care about black people. Reply

oops @ me lol



fixed Reply

Annette Bennett Reply

nice AB gif and just fixed it lol Reply

this scene was me studying last week lol Reply

lmao Reply

But who will play Kanye?! Reply

i think i'm like the only person on the planet that didn't care for the people vs oj simpson but i'm still probs gonna watch this lbr Reply

i didn't either girl Reply

Can't wait. Come on, Sterling! You gotta join!!! Reply

Did anyone read Five Days at Memorial? Just the most depressing book I've ever read. Like I just literally threw it down one night because I'd read something that just upset me so much lol. Reply

I just finished People Vs OJ and I seriously can't wait for this.



Also, came away from it loving Chris Darren/Sterling K Brown. That scene where he passes a note to Marcia to tell her he loves her hair was probably the most adorable thing I've ever seen, idgaf Reply

they should get that guy from "thats my bush" that dude was a dead ringer for W Reply

My 10 year old brain thought he looked a lot more like Dubya than apparently he did. I was just talking to a friend about that show and they flat out didn't believe me that it existed lol.

i found this show extremely hilarious Reply

he'll always be cooter burger tbh Reply

oh, I wonder who they're gonna cast as Dubya! Reply

this whole thing feels gross to me Reply

Fill Werrel for Dubya Reply

I support this



Darrel Hammond as a second choice Reply

I mean, he can pull off drama. I'd watch the hell out of him doing a serious take on GW2. Reply

My worry is that the only reason the first season was so good was that Ryan didn't do any writing on it and it was really written by the guys who wrote the book the season was based on. So season 2 could be awful. Reply

