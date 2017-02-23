Romeo + Juliet 21

Matthew Broderick Joins FX’s ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’



- Along with Annette Bening (who'll play Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Bianco), Matthew Broderick has joined the cast
- Broderick will take 'the role of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown (nickname “Brownie”), who spearheaded the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina'
- President Bush praised him shortly after the storm hit saying infamously "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job"; Brown resigned shortly after
- Season 2 is also looking to cast actors for George W. Bush, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin
- Ryan Murphy has stated that 'Sarah Paulson (and likely Sterling K. Brown) will return'

