'Very good chance' Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, says Naomie Harris
James Bond star Naomie Harris has said there is "a very good chance" Daniel Craig will return as 007.
"I think there's a very good chance that Daniel will come back. I think it's way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage."
"If I was going to bet, that's the way I would bet."
