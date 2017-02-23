The best feminist songs for a fierce playlist!





“Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill



''Despite frontwoman Kathleen Hanna’s objections to being pegged as the mouthpiece of riot grrrl, this Bikini Kill song is among the movement’s most enduring anthems. As an ode to female bonds, the tune was downright revolutionary for girls who may have otherwise felt alienated from their peers.''







“U.N.I.T.Y.” by Queen Latifah



'' Queen Latifah takes on issues like domestic violence, misogynist language and street harassment in this empowering anthem, calling out those who would try to tear ladies down''







“Q.U.E.E.N.” by Janelle Monáe featuring Erykah Badu



''Conversations between fresh-faced soul-royalty Monáe and none other than R&B empress Badu inspired the two to write this anthem to the marginalized—so you know the bold tune packs some seriously proud and powerful feminine energy. Taking an intersectional approach to its black feminist underpinnings, the title is an acronym for “Queer, Untouchables, Emigrants, Excommunicated and Negroid.” ''







“None of Your Business” by Salt-N-Pepa



''The phrase slut-shaming didn’t really exist in the mid-‘90s, but this song nevertheless rails against the concept. Salt-N-Pepa challenge both men and women who would judge them for daring to enjoy sex.''







“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett



''There’s no denying Joan Jett’s feminist bona fides: She was a member of the trailblazing all-girl glam-rock group the Runaways, forged a successful solo career. Her first single as a solo artist, released in 1981, is a punky flip-off to those who believe she should care what others think of her.''

what's your favorite feminist/political songs??