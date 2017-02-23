Depeche Mode respond after being called 'the official band of the alt-right'

Poor little Nazi got kicked out of CPAC today. Reply

Lemme shed a single tear for that asshole.

How? LoL, Steven Bannon as the key note speaker - you'd think Richard Spencer would have his own throne on the stage.

Tbh I wish they'd gone in harder and told him to go eat a dick or something, but at least they clearly disavowed him/them, that's cool. Right-wing assholes trying to steal music and getting shut down by the musicians is my fave thing; remember Palin and "Barracuda"? Heart was like NOT TODAY SATAN

Didn't Bruce Springsteen disavow the RNC for using his music recently?

Damn. Depeche Mode does not deserve this shit.

"Richard Spencer" antifas u kno what to do

Beautiful

Things are so so bad, I had numbed myself but it hit me again today. Reading DeVos mocking free lunches broke me again.







Edited at 2017-02-23 10:12 pm (UTC)

I thought people were slowly quitting calling it "alt-right"? Euphemisms are only cute when they don't cover up truths eh

....Depeche Mode of all things though?! I thought that was the band for kiddos transitioning out of their goth phase.

u wrong tbh

What an insult to Depeche Mode. Glad that they want nothing to do with Neo-Nazis tho.

Guess he doesn't know Martin Gore is biracial...



Twitter was quick to start posting gifs of Spencer being punched in the face as a response to his Depeche Mode proclamation.

My sister was telling me about this today and I was unable to comprehend how anyone could argue DM being anything but a libreral af band.

The band who wrote People Are People of all songs? lmfao k

ikr, this reminds me of CAKE's FB page, which is full of right wingers going, "Stop talking about politics and go back to writing music!"

Maybe if RS listened a bit more closely to their lyrics he wouldn't be a fan

idk why right wing cucks keep gravitating towards vocally political bands whose message is against everything they stand for. reminds me of paul ryan stanning for rage against the machine 😂

who is this clown gonna claim next, reagan youth?

doesn't he know martin's black>

