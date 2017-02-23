Depeche Mode respond after being called 'the official band of the alt-right'
Richard Spencer claimed that Depeche Mode were the official band of the
Depeche Mode has already written all the anthems the #AltRight needs.
This is particularly dumb and offensive as every DM knows that most the band's political songs were and are inspired by embracing diversity, leftist politics and and anti-capitalism (See: People Are People, Everything Counts, New Dress and many more).
A representative for Depeche Mode said: “That’s pretty ridiculous. Depeche Mode has no ties to Richard Spencer or the alt right and does not support the alt-right movement.”
In other news, lead singer Dave Gahan recently compared Donald Trump to Hitler. “The things that he’s saying sound very similar to what someone was saying in 1935. That didn’t work out very well! The things that he’s saying are cruel and heartless and promoting fear.”
Twitter was quick to start posting gifs of Spencer being punched in the face as a response to his Depeche Mode proclamation.
