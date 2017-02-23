Kanye to release makeup line? + Kylie Walking Post
Watch the throne, Kylie! Kanye West has 'filed legal documents for his own line of makeup' https://t.co/kxte1A2Xpf pic.twitter.com/MAX49udNGi— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017
According to TMZ a source told them that Kanye 'filed legal docs declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics.' No word on release dates.
Walking fresh non-staged candids:
Kylie Jenner showcases long legs and cleavage in tiny white skirt and corset https://t.co/eKNBMwmgRE pic.twitter.com/gsFw08QoLb— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 22, 2017
makeup post??
can we just talk about manny's latest video... it showed up in my recs and from the thumbnail i could tell how tragic it was but....
just see his neck and hands, does he even know what a matching foundation is supposed to be like? jfc
Is man make up becoming a thing?(Not t imply it hasn't always been a thing but it used to just be foundation and concealer and now its full blow make up