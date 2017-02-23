Kanye to release makeup line? + Kylie Walking Post

Her life must be so boring. Reply

She has all this money and does nothing all day it's kinda sad. The only things I see her do is cook for Tyga on snapchat, take selfies, and promote her makeup Reply

And she posts so many selfies... I can't imagine the thousands of shots she takes before posting one on instagram. Reply

where the hell do you go where that's appropriate to wear in public Reply

a v important business meeting ofc! Reply

when I think business meeting, I think teeny tiny slip with a mismatched corset. so good to know I'm not alone!! Reply

Grandma, is that you? Reply

The mall Reply

Tyga's house Reply

If I paid the amount of money she must have for that body, wherever the fuck I want. Reply

A tank top and miniskirt? Seriously? I loved that shit when I was her age. Reply

I saw these on IG earlier and her face legit looks photoshopped onto her body :/ Reply

Right! That picture looks so odd. It's like her head is the wrong size. Reply

the fold on the skirt makes her waist look like it doesn't align with her hip lol Reply

I think she looks fab tbh.



But also where's the ANTM post?!?!? Reply

She looks slightly less plastic in the face but even more plastic in the bod. Impressive. Reply

she looks exactly like kris here, its creeping me out Reply

I don't know what is stronger - Mama Kris's genes are Mama Kris's family plastic surgeon. Reply

Her hair looked good like that Reply

Her face is pulled to the high heavens and still looks like a muppet. Slé Reply

Is that head not photoshopped on top of that body? Reply

can we just talk about manny's latest video... it showed up in my recs and from the thumbnail i could tell how tragic it was but....









just see his neck and hands, does he even know what a matching foundation is supposed to be like? jfc



can we just talk about manny's latest video... it showed up in my recs and from the thumbnail i could tell how tragic it was but....

just see his neck and hands, does he even know what a matching foundation is supposed to be like? jfc

Who is this and what is this mess?



Is man make up becoming a thing?(Not t imply it hasn't always been a thing but it used to just be foundation and concealer and now its full blow make up Reply

Manny MUA, the new Maybelline ambassador Reply

the transformation into kim is almost complete Reply

All she needs now is pin straight hair Reply

why would you wear a corset over a slip dress? also she got a boob job right? Reply

ikr the tweet says a corset and a skirt but either way Reply

kendall wore the same one Reply

because he knows so much about makeup Reply

she reminds me of jwoww Reply

I like the outfit tbh Reply

I don't know if I like the outfit but she looks great. Reply

My trashy self would've worn the same thing but in black, back in the day lmao Reply

That walking "candid" looks like a creepy composite done by someone who isn't very good at photoshop. Reply

