It's happening? WB plans Nightwing movie
- Chris McKay, who recently directed The Lego Batman Movie, is planning to direct a Nightwing movie for WB
Exclusive: Warner Bros. plotting 'Nightwing' movie with 'Lego Batman Movie' director https://t.co/n3fLXRkVAr pic.twitter.com/GtMUAO2hPn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2017
- Bill Dubuque will be writing the script (The Accountant, The Judge)
WB loves to greenlight/announce new DC movies after they've had a round of bad press or reviews. It's like they think they can fix their bad movies by making 37 new ones.
so basically I'm bracing myself for crushing disappointment/fury lmao
welp. it was nice in theory.
Wow, nevermind me! There's a chance.
Also obligatory: Nightwing >>>> Batman
WIN FOR LEGO BATMAN!
Hoping for the best tho <3