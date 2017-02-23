It's happening? WB plans Nightwing movie

There's no one in Hollywood beautiful enough to play Dick Reply

nightwing is my favourite comic book character ever and I do not want him anywhere near the DCEU

The actor better have a nice booty.

Time for some more whitewashing! I wonder which definitely not Roma actor they'll choose!!!



WB loves to greenlight/announce new DC movies after they've had a round of bad press or reviews. It's like they think they can fix their bad movies by making 37 new ones.

But with whose booty

DC films are so trash, I wish it was a show!! I love Nightwing sf much! The last season of Young Justice did right by him, can't wait to see him in the revival :)

dick is my favorite character in any medium and if this movie is flawed in any way, then my heart will break/my life will be ruined/I'll hand write angry written letters to send etc



so basically I'm bracing myself for crushing disappointment/fury lmao

mte, and god forbid if they ever bring jason into this.

Who will do that butt justice?!

i thought that was ryan murphy for a sec



Bill Dubuque will be writing the script (The Accountant)



welp. it was nice in theory.



Edited at 2017-02-23 10:04 pm (UTC)

OMG. I want them to cast Ryan Guzman as Dick. I mean he is not a great actor but his face and body are perfect.



Edited at 2017-02-23 10:06 pm (UTC)

Can WB focus on getting their shit together instead of just pumping out movies to catch up with Marvel? Make a good movie for once before you go ruining more of your great characters.

Nope! Don't trust these hos!

Not 2 be dramatic but I can't think of one actor who'd I'd be even remotely happy about playing him. He has to be Romani, beautiful, charismatic and have a great butt.

I already solved that,Ryan Guzman.

Well it probably won't be good -



who recently directed The Lego Batman Movie



Wow, nevermind me! There's a chance.

the director is the only sliver of hope that this will be good

I wonder if those Armie Hammer rumors have any truth to them...



Also obligatory: Nightwing >>>> Batman Reply

the human race isn't good enough to deserve this Reply

WIN FOR LEGO BATMAN! I can't think of anybody to play Nightwing. :/WIN FOR LEGO BATMAN!

my vote :

Way too freakin skinny to be Superman but good lord do I want to just sit and bounce quarters off that thing.

Milo Ventimiglia

i just need dick to be POC and have a nice ass. but either way i'll probably hate anyone they cast.

nope @ the screenwriter. WB will never learn

