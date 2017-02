Oop Reply

Thread

Link

Sucks for people who bought tickets to see her Reply

Thread

Link

thats not really how coachella works Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a lot of ppl bought tickets specifically because she was performing tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's kind of exactly how booking headliners for festivals works. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it is when it's beyonce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you underestimate her fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

technically you're right, but it's Beyoncé. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

MIA would never Reply

Thread

Link

mhmm

Reply

Thread

Link

WHO CAN THEY AFFORD NOW?! Agh!! Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder who they'll get to fill her spot. Reply

Thread

Link

Kelly Rowland Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adele Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lady gaga Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CL

She is too busy dining in Morocco rn but I'm sure she will find the time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I elect Childish Gambino! He's doing an upsettingly small amount of festivals this year for how excellent his new album is. I get that he's filming SW, but he's no stranger to multitasking! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, that leaves a big hole in the lineup. At least it's a couple months notice. Reply

Thread

Link

I had a feeling she would. I kinda feel bad about who has to replace her lol. Reply

Thread

Link

thank god this is PErfect, Adele can take her place!!



/trolling Reply

Thread

Link

adele will be busy being part of the most boring glasto lineup ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, this is her year after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think the line up is pretty cool minus ellie goulding (why are they still letting her whisper?!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO this is iconic and always makes me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol fucking Janet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course, she's pregnant. she'll just have to slay next year! Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

Please Gaga do it. Get your hipster cred back. Reply

Thread

Link

that would create a massive uproar for refunds tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Festivals are all sales final. Beyhive will have to deal. I mean it's not like it's difficult to resell Coachella tickets. They'll probably make a profit but lose money on their flight and hotel/camping. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she should do stagecoach the weekend after imo #buyjohnwayneonitunes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should do it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



who saw this coming though? Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link