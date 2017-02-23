FX's 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff Casts Its Lead
FX's #SonsofAnarchy Spinoff Casts Its Lead https://t.co/sXnQh1gCfU pic.twitter.com/sCdexXVefP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 23 février 2017
Mayans MC is set after the events of Sons of Anarchy.
It centers on EZ Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.
source
i hope this show doesn't wind up like the original
welp
but what does this have anything to do w bikers?
Pls daddy
He can't act!
But lord I can't wait for gifs of that ass during sex scenes!
UMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM ya warning signs imo