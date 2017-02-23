FX's 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff Casts Its Lead




Mayans MC is set after the events of Sons of Anarchy.
It centers on EZ Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.

