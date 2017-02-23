I really wished she could sing negl Reply

I feel like she was fine when she was doing the alt-rock-pop thing at the beginning of her career before she went full on Pop Star.

u right

Yup. She can "sing" well some of her pop songs, but this one in particular asks too much of her, don't know why :S

I always say this. She can sing a lot of the songs on One Of The Boys but once she tried to go this super pop star route she's been struggling.

if she could sing, she'd be jessie j

the puppets were too on the nose, imo

and lol at one of the houses falling at the end. could't the not see? Reply

Well, at least she's using ha platform instead of staying quiet to pacify Republicans and buy haself another jet with their coins?

she walked out of one of those houses wearing those pajamas tbh





I watched this just to see the house falling again. Reply

im actually surprised just one house fell off the stage.

i think this is the only katy song i like.

she's def sounding better (in comparison) but still awful



i wish there was just an instrumental version, i love it its very random access memories Reply

lol when she shakes her head at the end. cheesy.

oop it was already posted mb

I don't even care, how still it goes at the end kills me every time. I mean I hope the resident is okay

This is killing me lmfaoooooo poor guy.

Her pants make her look fat lol

Sis you've been acting so pressed and oppressed in Katy posts lately.

Bc this era is off to a rocky start. Lol.

The guys face in the beginning kind of freaked me out. I wasn't expecting a face to show up in the window lol

MINI!!!!!! My fav Skins character omg!!!! I'm so happy to see her big beautiful smile <3

same

this song is growing on me though

anyone have a dl link?

this song is growing on me. i think she's getting better at singing live?



eta that i'm reflexively cheerful to see her performing in sneakers



Edited at 2017-02-23 09:45 pm (UTC) Reply

imagine if Queen Carly sang this!

queen of disco pop!!

AUUUUGHHH i already know how much better it would be

Cancelled

she sounds good. ya'll crazy.

yeah i thought it sounded like the itunes version?

she sounded better than the grammys performance.

