THR's Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #3
Brutally honest #Oscars ballot #3: Denzel Washington "talks too much," 'La La Land' "transported me"
- Yet another person who doesn't think much of animated movies ('didn't buy into' the visuals for Kubo) and voted for The Red Turtle
- Loves La La Land because the world is so bad and it made them happy
- Voted Suicide Squad for best makeup (!!!) and is surprised it didn't get more tech noms but isn't surprised - "it was way too much fun"
- Though they really really adored 'Piper'.
also
I didn't like Hidden Figures — it was a great story, but the director [Ted Melfi] made really dopey choices, from the blocking, where they walk down the hall like they're a gang
looked great, but not as great as Passengers. The movie sucks, but it looked f---ing cool — I mean, that's the cruise I want to go on, without the hell they had to experience. I want to be able to get off at some point.
Hacksaw Ridge would be my first one out. I'm not a huge fan of [Hacksaw Ridge's] Mel Gibson, as a person, but setting aside his politics and how vile he is, which is hard to do, he's still lacking as a filmmaker and needs to update his style. He was acting pretty nuts at the official Academy Q&A, playing with his beard and everything; you can take the alcohol away, but that's when the insanity really starts. I'm over him.
who cares if a character is relatable, thats not the point of a movie
about Dev Patel: he's grown up to be a really handsome, sexy dude, with this mid-range brown color, so everyone loves him.
Re: Hidden Figures - "from the blocking, where they walk down the hall like they're a gang, to the tone. I just hated it."
Re: Dev Patel - "he's grown up to be a really handsome, sexy dude, with this mid-range brown color, so everyone loves him."
He has a problem with Nicole Kidman - "she opened her mouth politically and pissed me off. Her husband [Keith Urban] is a right-wing country music guy and so is his audience, she basically said, "Get over it, he [Donald Trump] is president and we have to work with him." I don't like to hear the words "Get over it.""
He won't vote for Lobster because a dog died in the movie.
Re: Red Turtle - "Plus I have a fetish for turtles — I've just written a project about a turtle."
Re: Silence - "He [director Martin Scorsese] is so wonderful, but he has got to get over his Catholic guilt. I know it's not the cinematographer's fault, but damn. "
Re: Suicide Squad - "as a heterosexual male, it's hard not to vote for Harley Quinn"
He goes on about how Moonlight is brilliant but has to give the directing to La La Land because the ear size in the casting of the actors that play Chiron are inconsistent???
And general - "I normally go for sort of heavy films like Life of Pi"