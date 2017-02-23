THR's Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #3

DEAD at his turtle fetish

I didn't like Hidden Figures — it was a great story, but the director [Ted Melfi] made really dopey choices, from the blocking, where they walk down the hall like they're a gang

rme i see you. this guy could be pretty easy to identify, he gives plenty of clues.



IA with them on the ending of Fences Reply

saying Denzel talked too much and being transported ANYwhere by LLL tells me this person doesn't give a flying fuck about screenplays Reply

I wish I could have posted this entire fucking thing I was laughing so hard at a lot of it



looked great, but not as great as Passengers. The movie sucks, but it looked f---ing cool — I mean, that's the cruise I want to go on, without the hell they had to experience. I want to be able to get off at some point.



I didn't like Hidden Figures — it was a great story, but the director [Ted Melfi] made really dopey choices, from the blocking, where they walk down the hall like they're a gang, to the tone. I just hated it.



Who tf is this flop?



Hacksaw Ridge would be my first one out. I'm not a huge fan of [Hacksaw Ridge's] Mel Gibson, as a person, but setting aside his politics and how vile he is, which is hard to do, he's still lacking as a filmmaker and needs to update his style. He was acting pretty nuts at the official Academy Q&A, playing with his beard and everything; you can take the alcohol away, but that's when the insanity really starts. I'm over him.



They slightly redeemed themselves I guess. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] die on that island alone. Turtle beater! The male main character of The Red Turtle deserved to Reply

there is a LOT going on in his answers Reply

I'm gonna lose my shit if La La Land wins BP and Director over Moonlight & Barry Reply

I'm gonna hate watch, but I expect the worst. Reply

damn this guy is a curmudgeon Reply

looking forward to Academy Award winning Suicide Squad Reply

all this anonymous ballots remind me how awful the oscars choice are, they have no taste and hate films for the bizarre reasons



who cares if a character is relatable, thats not the point of a movie Reply

LaLa Land put me to sleep good thing I didn't pay for it Reply

I will die hating La La Land. Reply

About Mel Gibson: He was acting pretty nuts at the official Academy Q&A, playing with his beard and everything; you can take the alcohol away, but that's when the insanity really starts.



damn Reply

moonlight... I was distracted by having characters played by multiple actors who look nothing alike.









I judge all these people that don't care for animated movies. Reply

also



about Dev Patel: he's grown up to be a really handsome, sexy dude, with this mid-range brown color, so everyone loves him.



ummm okay???? Reply

