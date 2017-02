yay! i love this series and i love luhrmann Reply

Thread

Link

omg finally Reply

Thread

Link

YES



I hope there are more female characters darker than a paper bag in this season tho Reply

Thread

Link

my baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaay Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAAS Reply

Thread

Link

I've got a long weekend bc of carnival ahead, so I guess it's time to finally start watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

YES FINALLY!! This should have gotten as much attention as Stranger Things if not more



Reply

Thread

Link

OMG YESSSS, FINALLY!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

YESSSS. This was one of the most overlooked Netflix shows. Reply

Thread

Link