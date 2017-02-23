lego bats

Matt Reeves is directing "The Batman" after all



After news broke last week that talks between WB and the director had fallen through, a deal has finally been reached.

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child,” Reeves said. “He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

