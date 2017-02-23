Matt Reeves is directing "The Batman" after all
#TheBatman officially signs Matt Reeves to direct https://t.co/kqMnC3C1HX pic.twitter.com/o2myDxSBdT— Variety (@Variety) February 23, 2017
After news broke last week that talks between WB and the director had fallen through, a deal has finally been reached.
“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child,” Reeves said. “He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”
SOURCE
He's a good director but WB kills their spirits so