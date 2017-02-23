Walking Dead star slams T-shirt controversy: 'People are stupid'
Holy crap people are stupid. 'Walking Dead’ Shirt Pulled From Stores After Complaint of Racism https://t.co/cpeIqcxTwJ— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 22, 2017
* Jeffrey Dean Morgan thinks that Primark pulling the eeny meeny miny moe shirts is a dumb move
* Primark says offense was unintentional
* TWD continues to be overrated
Seems like any modern person would know it that way.
While very few Americans have ever heard the racist version, that apparently isn't the case in the UK so it isn't unreasonable that it could be seen as offensive there - especially since the shirt doesn't say anything about The Walking Dead on it at all (it's just a pic of a barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat and the words "Eeny meeny miny moe").
That it was used is undeniable, old people and flat out racists existed, but the children's versions were i'd say much more commonly used.
That and the tiger version popularised by Rudyard Kipling were from what i'm aware mainstays of British childhood for a long time, and the n word one which from what i've read originated in America way back when was co-opted by racists here too in the not so distant past.
Same. And I grew up in the South in the 80s and 90s. I only found out a year or two ago of the other/original version.
my grandmother, very British uncle, and my commonwealth-born mother know it that way, so.
my mom actually used this rhyme to teach me to never say the n-word. I must have been 4.
now I've never heard it in the states, but we're talking about Primark here.
I was a bit surprised that he cares enough about random TWD merchandise to comment on something like that.
So a shirt showing a weapon and a rhyme that ends with catching a "n******" could very well be considered offensive there. Not every country has the same history/references as the US.
But you just keep spouting Trump nonsense about "entitled snowflakes" there.
Eeny, meeny, miny, mo
Catch a nigger by the toe
If he won't work then let him go
These days they replaced nigger with tiger.
Jeremy Clarkson has been caught saying this a few years ago and it started a huge debate. Primark panicked in this case.