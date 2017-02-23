Walking Dead star slams T-shirt controversy: 'People are stupid'

Are you getting profits off of it, why do you care that people are offended? Reply

Thread

Link

Men are cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

I always knew this rhyme as "tiger."

Seems like any modern person would know it that way. Reply

Thread

Link

I've only heard "your mother is a hoe" hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was explained by several British ONTDers in the last post that the rhyme was most popularly said with the "n" word in the UK as recently as 20 years ago, and this shirt was pulled from shelves only in the UK. Apparenly a British TV personality got in trouble for reciting the rhyme with the racist word just recently.



While very few Americans have ever heard the racist version, that apparently isn't the case in the UK so it isn't unreasonable that it could be seen as offensive there - especially since the shirt doesn't say anything about The Walking Dead on it at all (it's just a pic of a barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat and the words "Eeny meeny miny moe").



Edited at 2017-02-23 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really wouldn't say 'most popularly', I don't think that was the dominant or most popular or widely used version of the rhyme 20 years ago here at allll.



That it was used is undeniable, old people and flat out racists existed, but the children's versions were i'd say much more commonly used. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i most definitely heard it with the n-word growing up in the 90s...



Edited at 2017-02-23 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I grew up hearing the "clean" version of the rhyme. I didn't learn the truth until years later in college. So I get why people aren't comfortable with hearing any version of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard it both ways as a kid. Sadly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a Brit and when I was a kid my mum used to do it with my toes and be like "eeny meeny miny moe, catch a piggie by the toe, if it squeals, let it go" etc etc etc.



That and the tiger version popularised by Rudyard Kipling were from what i'm aware mainstays of British childhood for a long time, and the n word one which from what i've read originated in America way back when was co-opted by racists here too in the not so distant past. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. And I grew up in the South in the 80s and 90s. I only found out a year or two ago of the other/original version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

modern??



my grandmother, very British uncle, and my commonwealth-born mother know it that way, so.



my mom actually used this rhyme to teach me to never say the n-word. I must have been 4.



now I've never heard it in the states, but we're talking about Primark here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ah yes, I was waiting for this to be posted here lmao

I was a bit surprised that he cares enough about random TWD merchandise to comment on something like that. Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought "eeny meeny miny moe" just was some kind of children's rhyme... Reply

Thread

Link

Me too ,and we would play it in school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i had no idea about the other version! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never knew about the other version until this controversy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is a children's rhyme - a racist one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It didn't start out racist. The n-word was added in the late 1800's, and used by Kipling in the early 1900's. But most versions of it are nonsensical and innocent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte I was shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lots of children's rhymes are fucked up as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude Reply

Thread

Link

yt opinions were not needed here. glad denny died. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. And I hope what he's playing in this trash show gets killed too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He just really felt the need to chime in here, huh. Okay, dude. Reply

Thread

Link

Is he wrong though?? A shirt that says "eeny meeny miny moe" is racist?? what kind of an entitled snowflake do you have to be to be offended by THAT? christ Reply

Thread

Link

some older versions of the rhyme included the n-word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Now cue the SJW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck off and do your research before you chime in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was only complained about and pulled from shelves in the UK, where apparently the rhyme was most commonly said with the racist line "catch a n***** by the toe" up until very recently (according to British ONTDers in the last post).



So a shirt showing a weapon and a rhyme that ends with catching a "n******" could very well be considered offensive there. Not every country has the same history/references as the US.



But you just keep spouting Trump nonsense about "entitled snowflakes" there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you black? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The original rhyme sounded like:



Eeny, meeny, miny, mo

Catch a nigger by the toe

If he won't work then let him go



These days they replaced nigger with tiger.



Jeremy Clarkson has been caught saying this a few years ago and it started a huge debate. Primark panicked in this case. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always do eeny meeny miney moe to pick between two options even tho I know I'll always land on the first choice. Reply

Thread

Link

I was genuinely surprised to hear the real origins of it. Where I live, it's "eeny meeny miny moe, catch a fishy by its toe" (which makes zero sense, as fish don't have toes). Won't be saying it to my niece and nephew, that's for sure. Reply

Thread

Link

Good tbh Reply

Thread

Link