Gugu Mbatha-Raw, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Michiel Huisman to Star in ‘Irreplaceable You’



The film follows Abbie and Sam, soul mates who were destined to be together until death got in the way.
“Veep” helmer Stephanie Laing will direct from a script by Bess Wohl.
Jonathan Tropper and Farah Abushwesha are producing the movie.

source
Tagged: , , ,