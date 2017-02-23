Gugu Mbatha-Raw, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Michiel Huisman to Star in ‘Irreplaceable You’

Such beautiful people. I'm here for this! Reply

He's OK on the show but looks so unfortunate irl or without the beard Reply

Yup lol He looks better with more hair -- on his face and on his head. Reply

they both are famous but are like nobodies at the same time, i wonder how well this will do Reply

Here for this. What a beautiful couple.



On a side note, I keep on meaning to watch Belle! Reply

I really liked Belle, she was good in it Reply

she's great in it and it's a lovely historical period drama. Reply

Yessssss.



Two of the hottest people in 1 movie together, directed by a woman? HFT.



Also I am so, so happy that Gugu's career continues to blow up. I hope she gets an Oscar vehicle in the next few years. Reply

same same same. I didn't even notice the director but that's amaaazing. Reply

They're both so hot to me. Reply

omg yesssss. <3333 I love them both so much. I hope he's in the final season of Orphan Black! Reply

Ooh that sounds interesting!



I'm always here for Gugu getting roles so yes queen!

Those pictures of her in GQ from like last month are gorgeous Reply

Yay Gugu!



(When is God Particle coming out now......) Reply

Love both of them. He was so creepy hot in The Invitation so hoping for more of that Reply

I love Gugu so I will obviously watch this, but I wish he weren't so boring/ugly :( Reply

he was so cute in "age of adaline" and i've been in love with gugu since belle so i'm hft!!!! Reply

Here for this hot chinless boy and the gorgeous Gugu Reply

aw man, I'm bummed about 'until death got in the way' part but I'M HFT AND WILL SUPPORT GUGU'S CAREER. <3



also this is great bc this is helmed by a woman. yessss. Reply

