Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston Gives Advice To Children

I guess a silent victim is easier to assault for this idiot. Reply

Thread

Link

i really hope one of those new plants nasa found is hospitable, im ready to leave this one Reply

Thread

Link

Awful. I wish schools and organizations would stop giving these meatheads platforms like this. I hope the NFL destroys him. Reply

Thread

Link

this would make more sense if he was gonna go into gender norms and how it's OK to break them.. but nope. what is this mess. who let him speak at a school Reply

Thread

Link

What the actual fuck? Whoever was in charge there should have cut him off and tossed him out. Disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to ask who thought that having this jackass speak was a good idea, but it's Florida so nvm. Reply

Thread

Link

He's such a scumbag. Reply

Thread

Link

Gross Reply

Thread

Link

A rapist would want women to be silent. Reply

Thread

Link

Um. Why is he still in the NFL if he was accused of rape??? Reply

Thread

Link

Ask Ben Rothlesberger! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because the NFL doesn't give a fuck. Mark Sanchez and Ben Roethlisberger are also rapists, Terrell Suggs poured bleach on his now-wife while she was holding their baby & he drug her alongside the car with their kids inside, etc etc etc.



& also recently, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Prince Shembo, who raped a woman in college + bullied her and encouraged his friends to bully her until she committed suicide, and the Falcons eventually cut him after he beat his girlfriend's dog to death.



CJ Spillman is a rare case of a rapist NFL player who actually is currently incarcerated.





And that's just off the top of my head, and ignoring people like Ray Rice + Josh Brown whose incidents were well-covered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, not that the NFL cares about rape or murder or anything, but this actually happened while he was in college.



So the question to ask is, why didn't the college team boot him off? Then you remember it was Florida State and they were in the midst of a national championship run. Florida State has always been trash.



Edited at 2017-02-23 07:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was covered up by the police and what little evidence that survived was ruled not enough to prosecute. He also stole crab legs (literally LMAO) from a grocery store and got away with it. He has headbutted other players, screamed "Fuck her in the p****" at the top of his lungs in the middle of the Student Union, etc. Why is he in the NFL? $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And he also stole soda from a Burger King like a dumbass fool, according to Wikipedia:



"In July 2013, a Burger King employee called police in July to complain that Winston was stealing soda. According to the police report, Winston came in to the restaurant with three men, but did not order any food. An employee, who recognized him, first saw him using ketchup cups to take some soda. He asked for a water cup after she told him to stop, but he said he would use it for soda and filled it repeatedly with soda over her objections" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because they're the most ~apathetic~ nonprofit evah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch the documentary The Hunting Ground, it talks about all the ways the police mishandled the investigation - didn't interview people who would have been key witnesses, didn't get CCTV footage in time even though they had months to do so, etc.



Edited at 2017-02-23 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This rapist would want women to be silent. Reply

Thread

Link

This piece of shit.



I'm not surprised though, when raping a woman got him no punishment, stealing crab legs in the football offseason got him suspended from baseball (?), and then he was FINALLY suspended.... one game for saying, "Fuck her right in the pussy" in public.





Sigh. Reply

Thread

Link

What a fucking piece of trash. Why any school would let him talk to a group of children is beyond me. Reply

Thread

Link

He interacts with children pretty often and is usually decent at it. This is just ridiculous though. I guarantee this sticks with many of those kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link