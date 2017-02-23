cate carol

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston Gives Advice To Children

Jameis Winstons and His Pearls of Wisdom


His Bullshit APOLOGY: "I was making an effort to interact with a young male in the audience who didn’t seem to be paying attention, and I didn’t want to single him out so I asked all the boys to stand up," Winston said. "During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."

Some background on this man: He was accused of rape while a QB at FSU, which he settled out of court.

According to the suit Kinsman filed against Winston, on the evening of December 6, 2012, she met Winston—whom she did not know or recognize at the time—at a popular bar just off of FSU's campus. While there, a man who she believed to have been Winston "offered [Kinsman] a shot of an unknown liquor, which she consumed." She eventually ended up in a cab with Winston and two of his teammates, Chris Casher and Ronald Darby. Back at Winston and Casher's apartment, she says that Winston took her into his bedroom, removed her clothes, and raped her despite her protests. While Winston had her on the bed, the suit says, Darby and Casher were watching, with Casher filming part of it. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) did not interview Casher until November 2013 and by that time he said he had deleted the video and gotten rid of the phone.


Source 1, Source 2
