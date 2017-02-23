Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston Gives Advice To Children
Jameis Winstons and His Pearls of Wisdom
His Bullshit APOLOGY: "I was making an effort to interact with a young male in the audience who didn’t seem to be paying attention, and I didn’t want to single him out so I asked all the boys to stand up," Winston said. "During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."
Some background on this man: He was accused of rape while a QB at FSU, which he settled out of court.
According to the suit Kinsman filed against Winston, on the evening of December 6, 2012, she met Winston—whom she did not know or recognize at the time—at a popular bar just off of FSU's campus. While there, a man who she believed to have been Winston "offered [Kinsman] a shot of an unknown liquor, which she consumed." She eventually ended up in a cab with Winston and two of his teammates, Chris Casher and Ronald Darby. Back at Winston and Casher's apartment, she says that Winston took her into his bedroom, removed her clothes, and raped her despite her protests. While Winston had her on the bed, the suit says, Darby and Casher were watching, with Casher filming part of it. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) did not interview Casher until November 2013 and by that time he said he had deleted the video and gotten rid of the phone.
Source 1, Source 2
Um... here's what NFL quarterback Jameis Winston told a group of elementary school kids https://t.co/93Bq5iLO1Y pic.twitter.com/66xZiJaSJU— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 23, 2017
His Bullshit APOLOGY: "I was making an effort to interact with a young male in the audience who didn’t seem to be paying attention, and I didn’t want to single him out so I asked all the boys to stand up," Winston said. "During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."
Some background on this man: He was accused of rape while a QB at FSU, which he settled out of court.
According to the suit Kinsman filed against Winston, on the evening of December 6, 2012, she met Winston—whom she did not know or recognize at the time—at a popular bar just off of FSU's campus. While there, a man who she believed to have been Winston "offered [Kinsman] a shot of an unknown liquor, which she consumed." She eventually ended up in a cab with Winston and two of his teammates, Chris Casher and Ronald Darby. Back at Winston and Casher's apartment, she says that Winston took her into his bedroom, removed her clothes, and raped her despite her protests. While Winston had her on the bed, the suit says, Darby and Casher were watching, with Casher filming part of it. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) did not interview Casher until November 2013 and by that time he said he had deleted the video and gotten rid of the phone.
Source 1, Source 2
& also recently, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Prince Shembo, who raped a woman in college + bullied her and encouraged his friends to bully her until she committed suicide, and the Falcons eventually cut him after he beat his girlfriend's dog to death.
CJ Spillman is a rare case of a rapist NFL player who actually is currently incarcerated.
And that's just off the top of my head, and ignoring people like Ray Rice + Josh Brown whose incidents were well-covered.
So the question to ask is, why didn't the college team boot him off? Then you remember it was Florida State and they were in the midst of a national championship run. Florida State has always been trash.
Edited at 2017-02-23 07:48 pm (UTC)
"In July 2013, a Burger King employee called police in July to complain that Winston was stealing soda. According to the police report, Winston came in to the restaurant with three men, but did not order any food. An employee, who recognized him, first saw him using ketchup cups to take some soda. He asked for a water cup after she told him to stop, but he said he would use it for soda and filled it repeatedly with soda over her objections"
Edited at 2017-02-23 07:59 pm (UTC)
I'm not surprised though, when raping a woman got him no punishment, stealing crab legs in the football offseason got him suspended from baseball (?), and then he was FINALLY suspended.... one game for saying, "Fuck her right in the pussy" in public.
Sigh.