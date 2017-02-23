ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, February 22, 2017:
- 'Get Out' scores a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
- Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcome daughter Dauphinoise...Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.
- Bill Maher claims he cancelled Milo; believes a thank you is in order
- THR's Brutally Honest Oscars Ballot #2
- Italian actress/director Asia Argento is dating Anthony Bourdain
- Adam Carolla thinks when a teacher sexually assaults a student the teacher is the real victim
- The 1975 Smoking Weed Under Their Brits Table During the Ceremony
- Jackie Evancho responds to Trump Rescinding Rules on Bathrooms for Transgender Students
- Celebs comment on news of the day: Standing Rock dismantled, trans rights rescinded, new Earths
D Week
Warning: Dromedary camels are harmed in this doc.
a question though - i bought some spices here to bring back to the US and cook with. i've already been nervous to travel because i have a muslim last name. do i mainly have to worry that they'll be harder on me about that at the station where they check my passport etc., or do i also have to worry that they'll give me a hard time about it when they check my suitcase? there's a white girl i'm traveling with and i'm so tempted to ask if she can just take the spices for me
Hope you feel better soon!
it'll be a long while but i'm sure i will
so I want to crawl in a time machine, or maybe a hole
but heyyyy, wine in the afternoontime!
Would anyone be so kind and make an icon from this gif or this gif?
In Motorsport Manager, I took the weakest team and have been building car parts that can bring them up to par with the rest of the bottom tier. I just need more sponsor money to fund my damn engine experiments! XD
At least, I'm not playing H1Z1, CSGO, and Overwatch as much.
Has anyone bought shirts from redbubble? Is the sizing correct on ladies shirts or are the sizes wonky like when you get a shirt from AA and you order a small and get an XXX small.
fuck feeling angry at yourself. why can't I stop it :(
So horrifying and heartbreaking that the girls probably knew they were in danger and started recording. At the same time it's amazing that they're murder is going to be solved because of the girls recorded the man or men.
I wonder what happened.
there was not even an attempt.jpg
it always throws me off when roundups are past noon. Anyways, hope everyone is having a good day! Here, have a cute pup!
yeah I'm gonna shower and go for a walk soon. It's so warm my mom called me to turn the heat down in our house.