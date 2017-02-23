ONTD Roundup

omg the little bb camels :3 :3 :3 Reply

Camels have such kind faces :3 Reply

I want to ride a camel and name it Josiah. Reply

<3 Camels Reply

these are so fancy, do you really make them all? Reply

camels are the best Reply

I love camels! Reply

Cuties Reply

i am so incredibly down y'all. i'm in costa rica for the week but my boss is making me work a day while i'm here so as a result i'm missing a hike to a volcano and waterfall :\ i gave my boss a bunch of ideas to work around it and she said no to all of them. on the bright side, CR has been amazing, but its hard not to feel sad today.



a question though - i bought some spices here to bring back to the US and cook with. i've already been nervous to travel because i have a muslim last name. do i mainly have to worry that they'll be harder on me about that at the station where they check my passport etc., or do i also have to worry that they'll give me a hard time about it when they check my suitcase? there's a white girl i'm traveling with and i'm so tempted to ask if she can just take the spices for me Reply

you should be okay as long as you declare it on the customs form. they'll ask you what, specifically, you brought at customs when they check your passport and why. they might ask to open your suitcase once you pick up your luggage. are the spices packaged? Reply

yeah they are packaged :) Reply

I'm sorry to hear that, your boss sounds really unreasonable. Hopefully you can do some cool stuff the other days you are there!

my feet hurt so bad rn I feel like crying Reply

Good afternoon! Hope you have a good day! Reply

i feel.. very sad and jealous today and like i'm not good enough. fuck my brain tbh. Reply

I'm feeling the same. It's been slowly building up and making me feel worse.



Hope you feel better soon! Reply

aw, i'm sorry *hugs*



it'll be a long while but i'm sure i will Reply

I lost my job this morning! fuck everything! Reply

aw i'm sorry, what happened Reply

it was a contract to hire position but they said I wasn't moving forward quickly enough, they were having to fix my mistakes (in a program they said they'd train me in and then didn't) and couldn't afford to keep me around anymore. they also told me I was very behind in my career.



so I want to crawl in a time machine, or maybe a hole Reply

Oh no!!! What happened??? Reply

Awwww, I'm sorry to hear that.



but heyyyy, wine in the afternoontime! Reply

omg nooooo I'm so sorry bb!! Reply

I'm so sorry to hear that, hugs to you! Reply

i'm sorry :( Reply

Oh no :( I'm sorry. Reply

I'm planning on seeing Get Out tomorrow, I'm so excited! Reply

It's great! It's genuinely hilarious, but it gets real as fuck and doesn't pull punches about "nice" racists. Reply

oh man i cried so much Reply

I've been playing a lot of sports simulation games aka Motorsport Manager and Football Manager 2017. WAAHHHHH! Reply

fm is my JAM. sometimes I just manage enemy teams to run them into the ground, then cackle as my faves flourish. Reply

In FM17, I'm starting a character that is just like Sunday Footballer and no fucking coaching badges. I loaded up all of Asia and Africa. The goal is to do the Pentagon Challenge. I took a job in South Africa. The team finished fourth last season which is Witbank Spurs. This might be like a long ass game.



In Motorsport Manager, I took the weakest team and have been building car parts that can bring them up to par with the rest of the bottom tier. I just need more sponsor money to fund my damn engine experiments! XD



At least, I'm not playing H1Z1, CSGO, and Overwatch as much. Reply

Had to get a new phone, boo. But I got a new case as well, and now I want to decorate it a bit. Gotta find me some horror movie stickers. Tho I may need to exchange the case because both my mom and my dad said I sounded far away/echo-y when I answered.



Has anyone bought shirts from redbubble? Is the sizing correct on ladies shirts or are the sizes wonky like when you get a shirt from AA and you order a small and get an XXX small.







fuck feeling angry at yourself. why can't I stop it :(



fuck feeling angry at yourself. why can't I stop it :(

I watched this unfold live and I've been looking for video of it since then. Get your life, ONTD!

holy shit. damn, that dude deserves a raise. Reply

this is like "i can't be racist because i have black friends" ugh Reply

I am such a bitch eating crackers with regards to Kayleigh so I feel great rn Reply

I hate Kayleigh so fucking much. Reply

curb stomp all trump surrogates Reply

so trump cant be anti-semitic cause he loves his daughter (who converted late in life so she could marry a guy) guess thats all the proof we need. case closed. thanks kayleigh Reply

Kayleigh is disgusting Reply

Has anybody been following the murder of the two girls in Delphi?



So horrifying and heartbreaking that the girls probably knew they were in danger and started recording. At the same time it's amazing that they're murder is going to be solved because of the girls recorded the man or men.



I wonder what happened. Reply

i just read about that today. that girl was brave af. technology is so crazy. Reply

@lapetitesinge

where? — Raised🐸Right (@America1st2018) February 23, 2017





there was not even an attempt.jpg And the award for most halfhearted troll argument-baiting goes to... (the first tweet is me)

as soon as i see a fucking frog emoji in their twitter name i just ignore whatever they have to say tbh Reply

Oh, absolutely. "America" in the name is also a red flag. >_____> Sad that it's come to that, but here we are. Reply

Parent

Pretty much. Reply

if he'd pull his head out of his ass to get a view of something other than his shit, he'd probably see exactly where. Reply

i fucking hate that stupid frog so much Reply

it always throws me off when roundups are past noon. Anyways, hope everyone is having a good day! Here, have a cute pup! Reply

I saw this on tumblr a couple of days ago, I could not stop smiling, the dog is so adorable and excited! Reply

what a good boy <3 Reply

WHAT A GOOD PUPPER! Reply

Happy Thursday, ONTD. It's unnaturally warm here but I have my interview in a couple of hours so I'm trying to stay positive (@ God save us) Reply

Good luck!! Reply

good luck on your interview bb! <3



yeah I'm gonna shower and go for a walk soon. It's so warm my mom called me to turn the heat down in our house. Reply

