Bob's Burgers Album is Almost Here
On May 12th, Sub Pop will release The Bob’s Burgers Music Album: a massive collection of 107 songs from the first 107 episodes of 20th Century Fox Television’s Emmy-award winning hit comedy. The album features music performed by the main cast members – Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their children Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) – singing original songs that build on the show’s unique sense of humor.
