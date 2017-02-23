Bob's Burgers Album is Almost Here

I'll finally have thanksgiving songs to play during the meal 🦃 Reply

Dang $69 for the box set. Vinyl is reasonably priced tho since you do get three. This looks really cute. Reply

Did you see how much stuff is in that box set though? Reply

Finally! I love the songs from the Working Girl/Die Hard musical episode, and the credits song from Bob Actually. Reply

same, I need Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl to be an actual stage show. The credits song from that ep is so good. Reply

Wow I might get this for all that extra stuff too. Have they released the Kuchi Kopi night lights yet? Reply

I may preorder the lp for my husband. He isn't worth the gift box 🙊 Reply

Give me more songs by the Cutie Patooties! Reply

One of my favorite episodes is the Cutie Patooties/Underground Casino ep. Reply

It's actually 112 songs! I preordered the box set. Reply

i loved that song in ex mach tina Reply

Amazing, can't wait for this. Reply

Electric loveeeeeeraahhhhhhahhhhhahhavvveee



