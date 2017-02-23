[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's transgender rollback



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The hosts reacts to the roll back of transgender guidance.
Gavin Grimm and Laverne Cox speak about the rollback
Henry Louis Gates Jr joins to talks about race relations under 45







I recommend watching his PBS show called Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr and The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross. He has a new show airing this upcoming Monday called Africa's Great Civilizations. I JUST WANT TO SAY I'M A BIG FAN OF THE WORKS THAT COME OUT OF PBS.


SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
