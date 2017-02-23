The View talks about 45's transgender rollback
Should the transgender bathroom issue be left to the states? The co-hosts react to the Trump admin rolling back transgender guidance. pic.twitter.com/UnPmkIu6lO— The View (@TheView) February 23, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The hosts reacts to the roll back of transgender guidance.
Gavin Grimm and Laverne Cox speak about the rollback
Henry Louis Gates Jr joins to talks about race relations under
I recommend watching his PBS show called Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr and The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross. He has a new show airing this upcoming Monday called Africa's Great Civilizations. I JUST WANT TO SAY I'M A BIG FAN OF THE WORKS THAT COME OUT OF PBS.
also trashediah actually being somewhat reasonable for once. hell must've momentarily frozen over
here are his tweets
this woman hates poor children omfg i hate rich people
I have such hate towards the trump supporters right now that its unhealthy. The only thing that is keeping me going right now is reading everyone's comments. It makes me feel i'm not alone in this mess so i'm following the political posts religiously lately.