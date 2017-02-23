The View talks about 45's transgender rollback

ObamaCare will be replaced with something that actually works—bringing freedom and individual responsibility back to American health care. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 22, 2017

ObamaCare is a job killer. We'll repeal ObamaCare once and for all & eliminate its mandates, taxes & intrusion into businesses & your lives. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 22, 2017

The ObamaCare nightmare is about to end. Despite the best efforts of liberal activists around the country, America knows ObamaCare's failed. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 22, 2017

Edited at 2017-02-23 07:07 pm (UTC)

did anyone see pence getting dragged on twitter for his stupid, fucking tweet about healthcare being individualized responsibility? and apparently boehner now is saying obamacare is not going to be repealed? listen i'm glad that everyone is fighting back and protesting, even in deep red states but it also kind of leaves a bad taste in my mouth. they voted for trump based on what he campaigned on which was hate, fear and discrimination. and now they are crying because the first black president's policies that saved their racist asses are in danger of being repealed? i don't know what they honestly expected? why does the left always have to save the right from themselves? and more specifically why do poc have to save everyone? it's annoying.also trashediah actually being somewhat reasonable for once. hell must've momentarily frozen overeta:here are his tweets