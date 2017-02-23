February 23rd, 2017, 07:37 pm some_unholy_war Jidenna - BAMBI music video Source This man... 😩😩 Also, his debut album is freakin amazing!! Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 77 comments Add comment
Eta...i'm not sure why it took so long to release the album. Like striking while the iron is medicore...he should have released it off the back of Little Bit More. Its almost like they forgot they had an album to release then half assed it and dumped it in feb.
Edited at 2017-02-23 07:00 pm (UTC)
I haven't found anything on his album I liked as much as the Classic Man remix yet but this is an interesting sound.