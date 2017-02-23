he is so damn fine Reply

Thread

Link

I hope he blows up... I saw him open for stromae last year and he was beyond amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw that too! The Toronto show. I was really impressed by him. My mom does not care for rap at all but loves Stromae so she came to the concert and after Jidenna's set she was like, "Well that was amazing". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really disappointed in the album...i feel like I've heard all the good songs already between the music videos released before and the vevo performance. The fake nigerian uncle bit is so cringe...i have the skip.



Eta...i'm not sure why it took so long to release the album. Like striking while the iron is medicore...he should have released it off the back of Little Bit More. Its almost like they forgot they had an album to release then half assed it and dumped it in feb.



Edited at 2017-02-23 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Really good song/video Reply

Thread

Link

He is so tacky imo Reply

Thread

Link