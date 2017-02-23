Burning Sands Official Trailer (2017)
Burning Sands takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, director Gerard McMurray's feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of "rites of passage" and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.
Source
but...i do not think i would enjoy this
I had wanted to be in a sorority in college my freshman year, but it turned out I didn't have enough credits to rush... I'm really glad I didn't, I have the most wonderful friends that I still talk to everyday and I graduated 5 years ago :)