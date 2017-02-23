'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase questioned by cops in death investigation

Yikes Reply

Thread

Link

I only know her from Big Love Reply

Thread

Link

Cold blooded Reply

Thread

Link

lol that phrase always reminds me of this

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm shocked they showed this clip because i'm pretty sure i've seen the entire one (this clip is cut) of this penguin bleeding from the trauma



Edited at 2017-02-23 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ Reply

Thread

Link

That's rough. At least she brought him to a hospital. Some people would have just left him. Still sucks that he passed away Reply

Thread

Link

She dumped him at the hospital and bailed. That doesn't count. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, now I'm thinking of Mr. Hands. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

holy shit Reply

Thread

Link

hoooooooly shit



did not think this would be her life Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me of that scene in Trainspotting. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





For real though oh my God. Get your shit together, Lilo. For real though oh my God. Get your shit together, Lilo. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow, she was also in that show Oliver Beene and I used be a fan as a kid because I thought her name was cool Reply

Thread

Link

How fucking awful. How can you do that to your friend? Reply

Thread

Link

My guess is that she was under the influence as well and didn't want to get in trouble with the cops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I'm sure she was absolutely terrified. BUT that doesn't excuse doing this. It's a really bad choice she made in a split second and it cost someone their life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wooooow.



i don't have anything else except she kind of looks like jennifer lawrence Reply

Thread

Link

she looks more like a drugged out Jane Levy to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha, yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





She reminds me of Katie from Degrassi in that pic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she looks like kate moss in that pic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looks a bit like white michelle williams to me during her dawson days



Edited at 2017-02-23 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok first I read this as she dumped her boyfriend and then killed himself because of it



but re-reading it, she just dumped a friend in front of a hospital and drove off? wtf Reply

Thread

Link

I thought that as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF happened to ha after Big Love Reply

Thread

Link

Drugs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

instagram Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe murder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally what i thought reading the title tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link