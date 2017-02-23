fincher

'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase questioned by cops in death investigation




She apparently dumped the guy outside a hospital in LA and left. He was pronounced dead right after hospital staffers found him.

Daveigh was hanging out with him before his death, and when police ran her name they found an outstanding warrant so she was arrested yesterday morning. She's not a suspect, it's being treated as a possible overdose.

She played Samara in 'The Ring' and is also the voice of Lilo in 'Lilo & Stitch'

