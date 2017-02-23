'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase questioned by cops in death investigation
She apparently dumped the guy outside a hospital in LA and left. He was pronounced dead right after hospital staffers found him.
Daveigh was hanging out with him before his death, and when police ran her name they found an outstanding warrant so she was arrested yesterday morning. She's not a suspect, it's being treated as a possible overdose.
She played Samara in 'The Ring' and is also the voice of Lilo in 'Lilo & Stitch'
did not think this would be her life
For real though oh my God. Get your shit together, Lilo.
i don't have anything else except she kind of looks like jennifer lawrence
but re-reading it, she just dumped a friend in front of a hospital and drove off? wtf