Celebs at the 8th annual Sistahs Soiree presented by Alfre Woodard

alfre is a goddess.

I've never seen such a gorgeous and talented post on ontd tbh

Tracee's dress is ugly, but it looks like it was hella fun to wear.

Also, love all of these ladies!



this is amazing. lol at octavia and alfre. so many flawless and talented black women in one room

This is adorable !

This is cute. Look at Rashida like 😬

So cute!

This is so cute! lol Octavia.

yes god bless!!!!!

my heart

oh dear there are a lot of bad outfits here



i'm surprised rashida jones showed up



Edited at 2017-02-23 04:57 pm (UTC)

Why are you surprised about Rashida Jones?

Rashida is an I'm not a black girl, black girl

Lmao

lolol

fr

Ruth Negga is not cute and that hair is always a disaster. And Viola needs to fire her stylist for letting her hit that carpet looking ashy.

ruth's hair always gives me "mixed girl who grew up around white people and never really learned how to do her own hair"

this is accurate

Ruth Negga is not cute

this is blasphemy! she is absolutely gorgeous

In the pilot of preacher I thought she was adorable but that's about it. idk she looks like droopy dog to me

ruth looks more like a doll to me. gorgeous skin, big eyes, lovely lips, etc.



well, tbh droopy almost sounds like a compliment coming from a rami malek fan
ruth looks more like a doll to me. gorgeous skin, big eyes, lovely lips, etc.

Are you stalking me, sis? She looks hella pretty at the bottom

are you blind?

No, I just have a different opinion than you and looks are subjective

every time i see pics from this event i get so happy, the group shot is always so cute <3

Can I get, like, a one-time invite? I just want to be in the same room as these ppl. LOL.

what a fun party. Sorta small, I know there are more PoC ladies around in HW, js.

It's small on purpose, I think Alfre only invites under 30 women a year.

Ouch~

and cool.

My Tulsa Queen <3

TBH I'm surprised Taraji, Naomie Harris, and Janelle aren't there. I guess they're busy filming cause I'm sure they were invited.

Taraji usually goes, I bet she's busy

Love that pic of Tessa Thompson and Rosario Dawson.



I really liked Alfre in Lemony Snicket, I liked more her version than Meryl's in the movie.

emayatzy looks beautiful

this seems like the dream party

I want Emayatzy to blow up

I'm never gonna let y'all forget the Ruth Negga tag exists because of Me!!!! lmao. No but really I love her sfm. I'm so glad she's blowing up, I really hope Antonia Thomas is next.



Alfre Woodward was so amazing in Luke Cage

Fur is murder trashy!

