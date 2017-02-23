February 23rd, 2017, 11:46 am ms_mmelissa Celebs at the 8th annual Sistahs Soiree presented by Alfre Woodard Embed from Getty ImagesSistahs Soiree is an exclusive pre-Oscar party for black women started by actress Alfre Woodard.Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: black celebrities, how to get away with murder (abc), latino celebrities, octavia spencer, rashida jones, rosario dawson, ruth negga, tessa thompson, viola davis Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
i'm surprised rashida jones showed up
Edited at 2017-02-23 04:57 pm (UTC)
this is blasphemy! she is absolutely gorgeous
ruth looks more like a doll to me. gorgeous skin, big eyes, lovely lips, etc.
and cool.
I really liked Alfre in Lemony Snicket, I liked more her version than Meryl's in the movie.
this seems like the dream party
Alfre Woodward was so amazing in Luke Cage
murdertrashy!