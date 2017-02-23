Sinead O'Connor Apologizes to Arsenio Hall
Sinead O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs https://t.co/rmLsuYLiid— billboard (@billboard) February 23, 2017
- In a post Sinead made on Facebook a week after Prince died, she wrote that Prince got his drugs "over the decades" from Arsenio.
- Arsenio sued her for defamation for $5 million
- Sinead responded to that by telling him to suck her dick
- With her recent apology she has also deleted all her posts regarding the incident and her lawyer stated that they would be requesting that the defamation lawsuit be dismissed
Did you ever think that you would read the sentence "Sinead O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs"?
No. But then again I never thought a reality TV personality would cheat his way to become President either.
ugh what a shitty move, putting someone else's name out there in a prescription drug death. yeah I'm sure arsenio gave him drugs for his entire life...
In other slightly-OT news, I listened to Jealous a lot last week when it came up on shuffle (such a good song), which led me back down the PJo clip rabbit hole. the DC DVD music is such trash :( I wish I still had my old tapes