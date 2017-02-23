I feel bad for her because she has genuine issues, but I also feel that she's an example of how people can be both mentally ill and an asshole. Reply

"Did you ever think that you would read the sentence "Sinead O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs"?"



No. But then again I never thought a reality TV personality would cheat his way to become President either.



For the last couple of months I've had such a "anything is possible" attitude about life because of this.

