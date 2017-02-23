winslowned

Sinead O'Connor Apologizes to Arsenio Hall



- In a post Sinead made on Facebook a week after Prince died, she wrote that Prince got his drugs "over the decades" from Arsenio.
- Arsenio sued her for defamation for $5 million
- Sinead responded to that by telling him to suck her dick
- With her recent apology she has also deleted all her posts regarding the incident and her lawyer stated that they would be requesting that the defamation lawsuit be dismissed

More info at the SOURCE

Did you ever think that you would read the sentence "Sinead O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs"?
Tagged: , ,