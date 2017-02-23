65 authors and artists send open letter to Trump asking him to cancel Muslim ban

Trump doesn't read so he doesn't care. This is just a "who?" to him. Reply

lol yeah Reply

Pretty much Reply

Exactly. I wish this would make a difference but you know it won't even get noticed. Reply

It's over 140 characters, which is the extent of what he reads**** Reply

Exactly, they are either bad hombres or overrated artists, he won't care. Reply

It's probably useless but people should still keep trying to change his mind. Reply

It's nice to see the support from all of them but he honestly does not care. He's gonna do whatever he wants. Reply

I wish these letters would actually have an impact, but ik this administration doesn't care at all. It's so depressing. Reply

So I just saw ppl were forcibly asked to show their documents coming off a domestic flight. I am flying to Hawaii in 15 days and am going to be so pissed if I have to do that to prove I dont belong in Mexico simply bc I am Mexican, that is ridiculous. I am going to take my birth certificate with me regardless bc we are flying out of 2 border states of Mexico so I dont trust it.



Its sad I even have to worry abt this, but this was always my fear that simply being Mexican would result in being held up or even worse being interrogated yo see if you know any immigrants from Mexico.



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:28 pm (UTC)

I saw on twitter that ICE is going around socal and taking kids from parks so that their parents are forced to come outside to get them, and picking people up from Walmart. It's fucking horrible. I really hope my grandma doesn't leave the house without her card one day or something.



My fam wants to go to Mexico too and I'm just... worried? I want to visit my family, but I also don't want them to give us problems coming back. :(





I hope your trip goes well for you bb and that you don't have problems Reply

Thanks, I know I have it better than most but this stuff is still worrying bc you dont know if you might end up in that truly bad situation. The funny thing is my birth certificate says I am white bc back then if u werent black you were white in simplistic terms, I hope these idiots realize that or they might think its fake. 🙄



I think all minorities just need to be careful and carry ur shit on you at all times smh



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:50 pm (UTC)

I hear you. I'm an American born Iranian and I'm terrified of this shit happening to me, so I'm probably not going to travel for a while. Reply

I'll presume this is meant to be symbolic. Reply

I've been going to rallies in NYC and doing my part with writing/etc to politicians but it's getting so disheartening. Such terrible news every day coming out of DC and it seems no matter how much noise we all make, nothing will make these terrible people change their minds about these awful laws.



Has anyone seen an actual difference happening? I know it's only been a month (feels like a year!) but any progress on changing the GOP's minds would be incredible, no matter how small. Reply

i think people have a shot at saving obamacare, becuz the republicans know their constituants need it and they have no plan. also the mor republicans feel the heat about trump the mor likely they are ta eventually turn against him and impeach.



but this is comin from someone who wuz 100% sure HRC would win so, u know... grain of salt. Reply

i live in a blue enclave in a red state and it is pretty disheartening sometimes, like when i call ted cruz and feel disgusted because he will do nothing

but it is putting pressure on them, politicians and staffers are receiving a record numbers of calls and bts the GOP is in a shambles Reply

Malcolm Nance was on MSNBC saying that Trumps aides are going to start needing lawyers and cutting deals. Reply

Yikes Reply

damn Reply

for what? When they get questioned by congress? Reply

Not too sure. He just said it's a very serious matter and that the FBI and NSA have months of intelligence. Reply

It's a nice symbolic gesture but too bad Trump won't give five shits about it. Reply

That might be effective if he knew how to read. Reply

The closest thing to a book Trump reads is the National Enquirer. I appreciate their intentions, though. Reply

Stop treating his regime like business as normal. He's a fascist dictator, he's not going to listen to a freaking petition. Reply

Right? This might work on a different president or politician but don't they know by now that he will do what he want regardless? Reply

This presumes that he has a human conscience, which is not correct, but at least people are speaking out and using their fame for good.



(I love all these deplorables attempting to pull a Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With and chastising us for protesting the transgender bathroom rules when, like, there's TERRORISM and WAY BIGGER ISSUES out there -- bitch, we didn't prioritize this, Clownface von Fuckstick did when he decided to rescind that law and make a non-issue a big awful thing again. These people are so fucking obsessed with strangers' genitals. Like, how about we all mind our own business in bathrooms?? Done.) Reply

As if trans ppl getting harassed, hurt, and killed isn't a huge issue. I fucking hate these idiots Reply

Oh, that's not a real problem. The real issue is that they might USE THE BATHROOM when cis people are in there!! And then the world will end!!! (They're so self-centered and awful.) Reply

Parent

He doesn't care about other people, he won't care about a letter Reply

