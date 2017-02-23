65 authors and artists send open letter to Trump asking him to cancel Muslim ban
Dear Mr. President:
As writers and artists, we join PEN America in calling on you to rescind your Executive Order of January 27, 2017, and refrain from introducing any alternative measure that similarly impairs freedom of movement and the global exchange of arts and ideas.
In barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days, barring all refugees from entering the country for 120 days, and blocking migration from Syria indefinitely, your January Executive Order caused the chaos and hardship of families divided, lives disrupted, and law-abiding faced with handcuffs, detention, and deportation. In so doing, the Executive Order also hindered the free flow of artists and thinkers and did so at a time when vibrant, open intercultural dialogue is indispensable in the fight against terror and oppression. Its restriction is inconsistent with the values of the United States and the freedoms for which it stands.
Signees:
Anne Tyler
Lev Grossman
Jhumpa Lahiri
Norman Rush
Chang-rae Lee
Jane Smiley
Janet Malcolm
John Green
Mary Karr
Claire Messud
Daniel Handler (a.k.a. Lemony Snicket)
Siri Hustvedt
Paul Auster
Francine Prose
Paul Muldoon
David Henry Hwang
Jessica Hagedorn
Martin Amis
Sandra Cisneros
Dave Eggers
Stephen Sondheim
Jonathan Lethem
Philip Roth
Andrew Solomon
Tobias Wolff
Robert Pinsky
Jonathan Franzen
Jay McInerney
Margaret Atwood
Azar Nafisi
Alec Soth
Nicole Krauss
Colm Toibin
Patrick Stewart
Philip Gourevitch
Robert Caro
Rita Dove
J.M. Coetzee
Anish Kapoor
Rosanne Cash
Zadie Smith
George Packer
John Waters
Art Spiegelman
Susan Orlean
Elizabeth Strout
Kwame Anthony Appiah
Teju Cole
Alice Sebold
Esmeralda Santiago
Stacy Schiff
Jeffrey Eugenides
Khaled Hosseini
Rick Moody
Hanya Yanagihara
Chimamanda Adichie
John Lithgow
Simon Schama
Colum McCann
Sally Mann
Jules Feiffer
Luc Tuymans
Michael Chabon
Ayelet Waldman
Orhan Pamuk
Its sad I even have to worry abt this, but this was always my fear that simply being Mexican would result in being held up or even worse being interrogated yo see if you know any immigrants from Mexico.
My fam wants to go to Mexico too and I'm just... worried? I want to visit my family, but I also don't want them to give us problems coming back. :(
I hope your trip goes well for you bb and that you don't have problems
I think all minorities just need to be careful and carry ur shit on you at all times smh
Has anyone seen an actual difference happening? I know it's only been a month (feels like a year!) but any progress on changing the GOP's minds would be incredible, no matter how small.
but this is comin from someone who wuz 100% sure HRC would win so, u know... grain of salt.
but it is putting pressure on them, politicians and staffers are receiving a record numbers of calls and bts the GOP is in a shambles
(I love all these deplorables attempting to pull a Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With and chastising us for protesting the transgender bathroom rules when, like, there's TERRORISM and WAY BIGGER ISSUES out there -- bitch, we didn't prioritize this, Clownface von Fuckstick did when he decided to rescind that law and make a non-issue a big awful thing again. These people are so fucking obsessed with strangers' genitals. Like, how about we all mind our own business in bathrooms?? Done.)