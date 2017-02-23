February 23rd, 2017, 10:00 am somnus_angel Mass Effect: Andromeda will star Natalie Dormer as Dr. Lexi T’Perro Natalie Dormer will be playing an Asari doctor on board The Tempest.SOURCE 1 & 2 Tagged: computer / video games, natalie dormer Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
25 DAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYS!!! i'm so ready to check out of reality and just get lost in this game for a few days. all the squadies are looking damn good in that gameplay video.
But the squad members, at least at a glance, don't seem very interesting to me. I'm withholding final judgment until I interact with them in game.
anyway, excited!!
Edited at 2017-02-23 03:19 pm (UTC)
a bunch of previews with new stills are going up today too because the embargo lifted on journalists who tested out the game recently. this blog has a list. my favs so far: reddit AMA and neogaf roundup.
Edited at 2017-02-23 03:45 pm (UTC)
just got sniper elite 4. i pre-ordered so I could get the Hitler mission. Love killing nazis and shooting them in the nuts, it takes place in Italy and it's SO gorgeous I can't take it.