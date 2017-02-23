lmao i hope we can leave her ass on the nexus



25 DAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYS!!! i'm so ready to check out of reality and just get lost in this game for a few days. all the squadies are looking damn good in that gameplay video. Reply

pull thru bioware and let me romance the cat squid Reply

he looks more like a purple vulva to me Reply

pull thru bioware and let me romance the purple vulva! Reply

yessss, smooch that big beef curtain head Reply

i just want Liam and Vetra to be romanceable by girl ryder :( Reply

i just want them to confirm he's an option for boy ryder Reply

So excited!!!! I hope to have finished with Breath of the Wild by the time Andromeda comes out!



But the squad members, at least at a glance, don't seem very interesting to me. I'm withholding final judgment until I interact with them in game. Reply

why do i read the comments on youtube or reddit? thank you ontd, no matter how shitty you can be, you are at least better than the rest of the interent <3



anyway, excited!!



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:19 pm (UTC) Reply

/r/masseffect has been pretty excited! Though Youtube comments will always be a cesspit. Reply

but is Kallo Jath a romance option Reply

Yes please. Reply

istg if I find out that Scott can romance him I'm going to start a new game then and there Reply

Sigh, why does she have to be in it? Anyway this basically means that character is dead to me lol, i hope i can leave ha behind Reply

jinx lmao Reply

LOL great minds think alike Reply

a bunch of previews with new stills are going up today too because the embargo lifted on journalists who tested out the game recently.









Edited at 2017-02-23 03:45 pm (UTC) more n*talie d*rmer on her character and how she came to the project if anyone is curiousa bunch of previews with new stills are going up today too because the embargo lifted on journalists who tested out the game recently. this blog has a list. my favs so far: reddit AMA and neogaf roundup Reply

I'm definitely cosplaying as Cora at some point - I just need to dye my hair platinum again Reply

I really hope Fem!Ryder gets another trailer including a confirmed love interest soon. Reply

Can't wait for Liam to NUT in Scott tbh Reply

nope Reply

