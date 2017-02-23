SVU Promo for 18x13: Barba Gets Hacked!
Barba's secrets are finally revealed! Don't get excited though, this episode airs on March 22. See you next month!
ONTD PSA: last night Carisi had like four lines and Barba wasn't there so feel free to skip this one
ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? Wasn't it supposed to be about Fin? Also, any guesses on Barba's career-threatening secret?
anyway barba has a career-threatening secret, i saw that on tvline so it must be true.
and lol that's the only secret that makes sense tbh :')
also i was SUPER disappointed when that red pill/blue pill MRA had a legit alibi!!!