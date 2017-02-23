SVU Promo for 18x13: Barba Gets Hacked!

It just says that someone hacked into NYPD's computer system tho, not the DA's? But if Barba has a secret it's that Carisi is his lover obv Reply

Thread

Link

that's a plot teased by the writers, they even said barba would be personally targeted by the hack (i think i remember reading DA's office would get hacked, not the NYPD, but who knows this season?)



anyway barba has a career-threatening secret, i saw that on tvline so it must be true.



and lol that's the only secret that makes sense tbh :')



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aaah i can't with these huge breaks in episodes. :// oh well, at least this one actually looks good, and we (finally!) get some barba! Reply

Thread

Link

there have been like 6 breaks, it's crazy. i just hope this next episode actually has a lot of barba, and they aren't teasing us for nothing only to give him 5 minutes of screentime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MARCH 22? The fuck. Boo looked good for those two seconds in the promo at least :/ Reply

Thread

Link