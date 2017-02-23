Team Jess forever (well until they fuck up his development at least lmao)



team daddy tbh!



lemme fix that broken arm with the powah of MY BUSSY!!!!!!!



sigh...season three Gilmore Girls. Good times. Reply

Jason Mantzoukas pretty much sums up my Logan feelings.



"*grunts* Oh god, what the FUCK WAS THAT? (…) The fact that he still calls her Ace makes me *MENTAL*. It’s crazy. The Logan/Rory stuff was making me FURIOUS."





About LDB

"You guys have a real understanding, I suspect at this point, of my hate for Logan. (So this must have been a nightmare for you!) This was a nightmare. This was a nightmare. When the Life & Death brigade came on screen I basically lost my mind. I was sooooo angry. Like, to live in a world in which that much real estate in this show is given to these dildo's. Got to come in, dressed like fucking assholes, in steam punk nonsense. I was enraged. Enraged."





LOL Dean. Oddly glad he got away from that mess and got that wife and kids life.

Jason Mantzoukas is a treasure Reply

lmao i love his obsession with gilmore girls Reply

SAME @ his LDB comment. Reply

The Life & Death brigade was the WORST part about the new series. I hated that episode. Reply

Lmao mfte. When the life and dead brigade appeared I wanted to punch the screen. God, I hate those pricks and logan specially. Fucking privileged bastards. Reply

lmaoooo God bless. <333 It was Zouks who got me into Gilmore Guys in the first place! I saw that "Logan can straight-up go fuck himself" quote on Tumblr and I was like WHOA WHOA WHOA THIS IS A PODCAST?! And my life changed that day.



And I still cannot belieeeeeeeve that LDB scene in Fall wasn't a Lynchian dream sequence. I truly cannot. Reply

Lol omg I had no idea he was obsessed with Gilmore Girls!! What is the context of these gifs? Reply

omfg lmao. mte @ LDB tho Reply

oh my LAWD the L&D brigade scene had me soooo embarrassed. i should have just turned the series off right then. IT WAS THE WORST. i didn't finish the revival but that part was the WORST. Reply

Team Jess

That stupid revival did nothing for the ship :( Reply

uh jess and dean were just as terrible as Rory so like don't even start tbh.



and are we really not getting more episodes? I was willing to forgive the shitty plot contrivances as long as asp was low key trying to set up a new series but like... this is really how it ends? a travesty Reply

Logan started out as a tosser and he never got over his privilege. But he was honest about his intentions when he told Rory that he didn't do relationships and that he wouldn't risk it. She tried the casual thing and then decided to end it because it wasn't her. It was he who was too involved and who committed rather than live without her. He stood up for Rory to his parents, he stood by her when she needed time off, he offered her to stay at his place when Paris threw her out and he kept a long-distance relationship going from London. When Dean couldn't be arsed to read his girlfriend's article, Logan did and had constructive criticism at hand. I think in the series Logan was unabashedly Team Rory, even though he made mistakes and fucked up every now and then. But hey, this was his first relationship and he genuinely tried. I didn't watch A Year in the Life but I am sure the omg-we-invented-this-show writers found a way to revert Logan's story back to his undergraduate days. Reply

Flawless post. Don't watch it. They destroyed Logan's S7 growth and it was ridiculous. Reply

Mte that question from Milo is redundant - all three boyfriends were so team Rory that sometimes it didn't make sense. Rory was always the one for Dean, Jess AND Logan. Arguably none of them were "the one" for Rory. Reply

ia completely Reply

I liked Logan but probably because fuck boys are my type. I also thought he was good st getting Rory out of her shell. I also liked his season 7 growth.



That said he and Rory were awful in the reboot. Also, the LDB was cute that first time she jumped- but it's sad when 35 year old men are doing that shit. Let college go. Reply

Team Jess all the way. I loved that he was the only one to tell Rory when she was being an idiot instead of coddling her like everyone else seemed to.



Logan was cocky but I didn't mind him so much because at least he was honest about that fact. Dean though I hated with a fiery passion. Every time he came on screen I wanted to punch him. Reply

Now that it's been a few months and I have some perspective, I can honestly say that the revival and Rory's storyline was genuinely the most depressing thing I've ever watched. Gilmore Girls meant so much to me growing up.



People say don't care about Rory and only care about Lorelai, but their relationship IS the show, and I can't imagine a scenario where Lorelai is happy with the way Rory's life was going in the revival. Reply

Yeah. It's also striking to me because Lorelei left behind her opportunities when she left her parents to raise Rory. She gave Rory every opportunity and her flailing career just made me sad. Reply

Yeah, Lorelai should've been devastated in the revival about Rory's career path, like she gave all that up so Rory could go to Harvard and become a successful journalist travelling the world. Instead, Rory is a failure. It was so stupid that Lorleai seemed like she didn't even care. It felt like they weren't close. At the end of the day, it's not Emily's sassyness or Paris' one liners or Lorleai & Like that make the show, the whole premise is about Lorelai and Rory's journey and their relationship and the revival was like a huge slap in the face against all of that. Reply

Yeah I hated Rory's storyline. What a waste. Reply

Of the three, while Jess was admittedly not a good person, he tried to grow up. Also when I was re-watching the series before the revival all I could think was why wasn't anyone (aside from Luke every few episodes) helping this kid?



Anyways, Rory should have been with Paris Reply

Right, I was always bothered by how quick everyone was to label Jess the "bad kid". No one gave him a chance to be anything else and even Rory at times let other people's opinions of him get into her head. Reply

Yeah it always bugged me how hard Lorelai was on Jess when she admitted she was like him as a teen. Like having a cool uncle help you out doesn't replace the pain and malfunction of shit parents. By the time anyone was trying to help he was fucking 17! So much damage was already done. Lorelai was in her 30s and still couldn't get over her shit with her parents. Reply

Rory was pretty terrible but #TeamLogan 4 life! Reply

Matt is so hot. Does he have any new projects? Reply

Team Jess forever. Dean is piece of shit, and while I never hated Logan, I never likes him either, because there was always something about him that i never trusted. I was listening to the Gilmore Guys interview with Keiko Agena and she pretty much summed up my thoughts and Logan vs Jess perfectly. She something along the lines of "Jess' problems always felt like they were something that he could grow out of. That he would hit a point of maturity and grow out of it. Logan on the other hand I feel like you could be 15 years into your marriage and you're still, like, worried about his commitment."



And I was like THAT'S IT. Jess was a stupid ass teenager with a chip on his shoulder who grew up, but Logan is just always gonna be an overgrown frat boy. He was essentially treating Rory like a glorified whore in the revival. Not that Rory isn't a piece of shit her self, so maybe her and Logan belong together in that regard. Reply

it always felt to me like rory and jess met at the wrong time in their lives. he wasn't ready for a real relationship even though he and rory clearly had a real connection. that's why i always felt like there was room for the 'one that got away' narrative, the idea that they could feasibly come back to each other. for dean and logan though, they obviously saw their relationships through, like what more is there to explore? Reply

MTE. it always felt like they were purposely leaving the door open for Jess while they pretty much took Rory's relationships with Logan and Dean as far has they could go. and given the way that they wrote Logan in the revival, i can't imagine that they want Rory to ultimately end up with him. The way Jess was written in the revival vs how Logan was was very striking and felt purposeful. Reply

...this is the most perfect description as to why i like jess and dislike logan. i could never put it into words but this is it exactly. Reply

This is exactly how I feel. Reply

I agree! Reply

I hated all of her boyfriends tbh



The only one slightly redeemable to me in the Netflix series was Jess Reply

lol who tf cares. gilmore girls aged sf poorly and theres a reason amy palladino never was able to get another project off the ground. like i could tolerate that shit when i was a teen (and i suspect most people who ~love the show were rorys age or younger when they first watched it) but rewatching it now is excruciating lol that annoying ass dialogue and forced quirkiness and yt privilege all wrapped up into one insufferable show Reply

I can't think of a show that hasn't aged badly though. All shows are going to age and deviate from what is normal or politically correct in today's world. I find rewatching Friends and Sex and the City even worse in that respect. My So Called Life is a show that hasn't aged as badly actually. Reply

I love SATC but IA it aged horribly I'm glad it got women talking about sex more comfortably but Carrie is horrific and their entire lifestyle was so ridiculous especially her's lol Reply

plenty of shows early 2000s shows have aged fine (freaks n geeks, west wing). i just find gilmore girls so repulsive now, the awful no one talks like this dialogue, the way emily treats her housekeepers, the black and asian caricatures, rory and lorelei's entitlement/lack of awareness. it would be fine if its was a critique and everyone is supposed to be a cunt ie mad men but clearly the show wants us to find these characters adorable and lovable



Edited at 2017-02-23 02:34 pm (UTC)

