Milo Ventimiglia asks: We were team Logan and Dean, but were THEY team Rory?
-He says he was Team Logan and Dean because he loved the actors and he can't say he was team Jess because he played Jess, but he asked one simple question: Were Logan and Dean team Rory?
Jason Mantzoukas pretty much sums up my Logan feelings.
"*grunts* Oh god, what the FUCK WAS THAT? (…) The fact that he still calls her Ace makes me *MENTAL*. It’s crazy. The Logan/Rory stuff was making me FURIOUS."
About LDB
"You guys have a real understanding, I suspect at this point, of my hate for Logan. (So this must have been a nightmare for you!) This was a nightmare. This was a nightmare. When the Life & Death brigade came on screen I basically lost my mind. I was sooooo angry. Like, to live in a world in which that much real estate in this show is given to these dildo's. Got to come in, dressed like fucking assholes, in steam punk nonsense. I was enraged. Enraged."
LOL Dean. Oddly glad he got away from that mess and got that wife and kids life.
And I still cannot belieeeeeeeve that LDB scene in Fall wasn't a Lynchian dream sequence. I truly cannot.
That stupid revival did nothing for the ship :(
and are we really not getting more episodes? I was willing to forgive the shitty plot contrivances as long as asp was low key trying to set up a new series but like... this is really how it ends? a travesty
That said he and Rory were awful in the reboot. Also, the LDB was cute that first time she jumped- but it's sad when 35 year old men are doing that shit. Let college go.
Logan was cocky but I didn't mind him so much because at least he was honest about that fact. Dean though I hated with a fiery passion. Every time he came on screen I wanted to punch him.
People say don't care about Rory and only care about Lorelai, but their relationship IS the show, and I can't imagine a scenario where Lorelai is happy with the way Rory's life was going in the revival.
Anyways, Rory should have been with Paris
And I was like THAT'S IT. Jess was a stupid ass teenager with a chip on his shoulder who grew up, but Logan is just always gonna be an overgrown frat boy. He was essentially treating Rory like a glorified whore in the revival. Not that Rory isn't a piece of shit her self, so maybe her and Logan belong together in that regard.
The only one slightly redeemable to me in the Netflix series was Jess
