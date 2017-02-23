'Suits' Spinoff Starring Gina Torres in the Works at USA Network

Bring back Boston Legal !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

The show should've been about her in the first place. I stopped watching because I could not give less of a shit about those two white guys. Reply

Please God don't let this flop. Reply

meh, i love jessica but i want a more exciting show for gina. but does this mean the original will finally end? i am barely paying attention to the episodes anymore Reply

the ratings are dropping and it's its 7th season

i wont be surprised if they end it Reply

i hope so because that's like the only reason i even watch anymore. i don't wanna stop so close to the end but if it's renewed for an 8th season, idk if i can force myself much longer Reply

That would actually be an interesting show. Bring in Rachel too.



Keep The Donna and the boring white men. Reply

After 99.9% of Rachael's storyline having to do with *supporting Mike* for like the past three + years, she has gotten so unbearably dull to me. The last time I found her interesting was when the old BF came back and she was actually considering doing somewhat against Mike, like wow what a concept. Even when Mike was in jail, everything somehow boiled down to doing stuff about him and the parallels with the "other" guy in prison. At this point I would actually welcome Megan being written off and acting on things in the UK like she ~supposedly~ wants to do. Reply

This x 1,000000000 % Reply

I have literally never watched a single episode of Suits, but figure this must be a good idea because it's Gina Torres. Reply

Yaay! I was hoping someone would poat this!...couldn't cos I'm at work.



I'm surprised her goals for leaving were purely family oriented...i thought she was leaving to further her career.



The deadline article said she would have carried on with suits if they had filmed in LA. And she is also really sort after this pilot season...which pleases me greatly. I'm definitely up for a jessica pearson spin off...we never had enough of her on Suits!



And i haven't watched suits since she left. Reply

I thought she had another show and that's why she left.



TBH suits needs to end. Reply

she had a pilot last year with ABC but it was not picked up

she left Suits because she was tired of the filming in Canada because she lives in LA Reply

im over suits. conversations are just empty zingers being thrown at each other and the characters are all so childish and petty. Reply

This is what it should have been from the beginning. White Bread and Father Issues are the woorrrsst and boring. Reply

Have Rachel finally fucking dump Mike so she could get her own stories to herself and bring her along to this show. Reply

