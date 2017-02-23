'Suits' Spinoff Starring Gina Torres in the Works at USA Network
#Suits Spinoff Starring Gina Torres in the Works at USA Network https://t.co/0Y8mWnQtVg pic.twitter.com/ZcyXe24F8G— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 23 février 2017
A spinoff series centered on Torres' character, Jessica Pearson, is in the works at Universal Cable Productions
It is extremely early in the development process, No deals are currently in place.
i wont be surprised if they end it
Keep The Donna and the boring white men.
I'm surprised her goals for leaving were purely family oriented...i thought she was leaving to further her career.
The deadline article said she would have carried on with suits if they had filmed in LA. And she is also really sort after this pilot season...which pleases me greatly. I'm definitely up for a jessica pearson spin off...we never had enough of her on Suits!
And i haven't watched suits since she left.
TBH suits needs to end.
she left Suits because she was tired of the filming in Canada because she lives in LA