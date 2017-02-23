Shadowhunters 2x09 "Bound by Blood" promo, new Harry interview

Puking in my mouth at Simon/Clary. It's just not right.



Yikes, is she really? It's not even 7am I don't need this in my life rn





https://twitter.com/EmeraudeToubia/stat us/834127577736437762



Also idk if you speak Spanish, she retweeted this tweet:



And replied to someone here Also idk if you speak Spanish, she retweeted this tweet: https://twitter.com/ronnieicequeen/stat us/834202265330282496 which says "It's great that Latinas have the opportunity to play characters that aren't Latina without ethnic limitations"And replied to someone here https://twitter.com/EmeraudeToubia/stat us/834200840319692818 "I'm Latina and extremely proud. And I'm proud that we are giving Latinas diverse characters and ethnicities" My translation may be slightly off on the last half of that (haven't taken Spanish in 4 yrs) but you get the gist lol Reply

sigh. I feel like this is going to become some FTWD Clark family discourse?



I get what she's saying as a Latina, assuming that she means being type cast in roles/plots (since that tweet was about a drug metaphorical romance?), but explicitly stating that kind of makes her erase whatever the fans thought of the fam (I don't read the books so idk if it was stated in there, but I kind of thought they were a sort of biracial fam?) and kind of... I guess, makes her erase herself in the process and sort of becomes Oscar Isaac in a way that they can just play ~all the ethnicities! And take away from those who can actually play those roles that come from that ethnic background.



It's early, I hope that makes sense. Reply

Totally makes sense!



Yeah, I haven't read the books either, but I thought either Robert or Maryse in the show was Latinx?



And she really is in a way whitewashing herself... like, she's said in all these interviews she's glad she's contributing to more Latinas in the media, and then she goes and says she's white? Just... so weird. And idk why she felt the need to make that distinction anyway. Reply

Yeah! That's what I thought, too!



But totally, she's taking away from herself and her own value as a person, especially a minority in the industry that is contributing to the diversity and is, like you said, essentially whitewashing herself.



Someone below said that something might've happened BTS which might make sense but I wasn't following her before you mentioned this Reply

The pining best friend is one of my least favourite tropes, so I'm happy about it lol Reply

I agree, supercringy! Reply

The thing is, the showrunners chose to cast that little white girl to play Izzy and whitewashed Em (and Nicola?) by making her character's entire family whiter than white. So, like, she's not lying. The character of Izzy is a white-washed character. It sucks because she used to be really vocally proud that she was playing this role and representing and I feel like show politics have fucked that up for her and for fans. Something went down behind the scenes because she was not talking like this before this season.



I wish that they'd been actually genuine about representation and cast the whole Lightwood family as Latina. Reply

yeah, im confused now. em has always said she loves playing a latina and showing representation but now, she's retracting everything?



i wonder if after the fans called the show out (and got some bullshit - we can't find latina child actors in toronto!!) em was told not to say izzy is latina anymore? Reply

Lmao that'll be some bullshit if they said that about the child actors. There's like 3 people on Degrassi with siblings that can fit, and plenty of acting schools in the area like...



I wonder what it was though. That sucks Reply

Raphael is one of my favorite characters and I'm so glad he's got a little more time. I liked him with Izzy, but tbh I loved him with Simon more? They just worked for me (platonically tho)



I JUST WANT MORE OF RAPHAEL! I don't care what it takes!! Reply

(I'm an episode behind so my thoughts could be wrong/outdated). It seems like the season is finally picking up steam. I usually complain that shows blow through plot threads way to fast (Looking at you, S1 of Gotham!), but I got sooooo sick of "Jace is angsty and captured!" the season didn't really feel like it began until after he was away from Valentine. I definitely agree that the show looks and is produced better than S1, so I'm glad I gave it a chance because I have started actually enjoying it and not just hate watching.



I assume they're going for the "Jace and Clary not really siblings" twist from the books, and if so wish they'd just get it over with. The sexual tension is too weird. Reply

all i can say about this episode is that i love magnus so much. he's honestly a solid sole reason to watch the show. Reply

i seriously need to catch up on this... will i be okay if i just watch the current episode? Reply

Yeah. It is kind of a one off in terms to the story iirc and you need very little background to the precious episodes except for... one scene towards the end? Reply

okay, thanks. since i don't work today, maybe i'll catch up. i think i'm only behind 4 episodes... i can't remember. Reply

Just multi task bb! Turn it on and make your food, eat and watch, etc etc. you'll be done in no time Reply

Magnus is basically the best thing about the show and this episode proved it. Not only is Harry one of the stronger actors (along with Nicola who plays Maryse, and surprisingly Dom) but Magnus actually feels like an epic character on a fantasy show. That warlock fight was badass.



I really want Maryse's redemption arc to happen onscreen. Nicola is such a good actress, her scene in this episode made me cry both because it was affecting and it was relieving to see such great acting on the show.



Raphael and Izzy is the kind of messy romance I tend to enjoy so I hope they get developed. It helps that they're so aesthetically pleasing. I much prefer it to 'Sizzy' and I've never cared about 'Saphael' (I mainly just can't stand/am indifferent to Simon, the world does not need more Xanders tyvm).



Really we needed more Luke. His sidelining is egregious at this point.



I can't get over what a bad actor Matt Daddario is, bless him. He's lucky he has that face and that body because, good lord. Reply

dude, i like harry but his acting is cringeworthy. how can you think it's good? i also haven't been able to decide is matthew daddario is a wooden actor or if that's just who the character is. because he is supposed to be serious and repressed (i assume, maybe it's not that way in the books?). Reply

i dislike aspects of how they're portraying magnus/alec. i love how they talk to each other and are very sweet & caring.



showing/having sex does not have to be a defining thing in their relationship to be valid but come on, all they do is kiss and black screen. freedom can't do half naked men in bed together or what? did they have sex? it's not clear at all. meanwhile, jace is hooking up with woman and they show a half naked woman in his bed.



Edited at 2017-02-23 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

It doesn't help that Magnus and Alec don't even display the casual intimacy of a couple that... you know... have been intimate with each other. I don't expect them to hold hands in a room full of shadowhunters but even in scenes when they were alone together it was like two bro-buddies planning a party instead of, y'know, two lovers. In fact, there was less physicality and familiarity between them than you'd get with bro-buddies in a college frat, which, what. Reply

