Shadowhunters 2x09 "Bound by Blood" promo, new Harry interview
Harry's interview:
Sources: Youtube promo, Harry interview.
So, how did everyone feel about 2x08. And can we talk about that Raphael/Izzy chemistry
(I don't care if it's started off as weird drug codependency, they've got more chemistry than pretty much any other pairing on the show, oop)
Emeraude is all over Twitter saying Izzy is white, not Latina... gurl
(Link pls?)
Also idk if you speak Spanish, she retweeted this tweet: https://twitter.com/ronnieicequeen/stat
And replied to someone here https://twitter.com/EmeraudeToubia/stat
I get what she's saying as a Latina, assuming that she means being type cast in roles/plots (since that tweet was about a drug metaphorical romance?), but explicitly stating that kind of makes her erase whatever the fans thought of the fam (I don't read the books so idk if it was stated in there, but I kind of thought they were a sort of biracial fam?) and kind of... I guess, makes her erase herself in the process and sort of becomes Oscar Isaac in a way that they can just play ~all the ethnicities! And take away from those who can actually play those roles that come from that ethnic background.
It's early, I hope that makes sense.
Yeah, I haven't read the books either, but I thought either Robert or Maryse in the show was Latinx?
And she really is in a way whitewashing herself... like, she's said in all these interviews she's glad she's contributing to more Latinas in the media, and then she goes and says she's white? Just... so weird. And idk why she felt the need to make that distinction anyway.
But totally, she's taking away from herself and her own value as a person, especially a minority in the industry that is contributing to the diversity and is, like you said, essentially whitewashing herself.
Someone below said that something might've happened BTS which might make sense but I wasn't following her before you mentioned this
I wish that they'd been actually genuine about representation and cast the whole Lightwood family as Latina.
i wonder if after the fans called the show out (and got some bullshit - we can't find latina child actors in toronto!!) em was told not to say izzy is latina anymore?
I wonder what it was though. That sucks
I JUST WANT MORE OF RAPHAEL! I don't care what it takes!!
I assume they're going for the "Jace and Clary not really siblings" twist from the books, and if so wish they'd just get it over with. The sexual tension is too weird.
I really want Maryse's redemption arc to happen onscreen. Nicola is such a good actress, her scene in this episode made me cry both because it was affecting and it was relieving to see such great acting on the show.
Raphael and Izzy is the kind of messy romance I tend to enjoy so I hope they get developed. It helps that they're so aesthetically pleasing. I much prefer it to 'Sizzy' and I've never cared about 'Saphael' (I mainly just can't stand/am indifferent to Simon, the world does not need more Xanders tyvm).
Really we needed more Luke. His sidelining is egregious at this point.
I can't get over what a bad actor Matt Daddario is, bless him. He's lucky he has that face and that body because, good lord.
showing/having sex does not have to be a defining thing in their relationship to be valid but come on, all they do is kiss and black screen. freedom can't do half naked men in bed together or what? did they have sex? it's not clear at all. meanwhile, jace is hooking up with woman and they show a half naked woman in his bed.
