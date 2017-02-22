Stephen Colbert Is Late Night's Most Watched Show for the Third Straight Week https://t.co/XZBE1eY97F pic.twitter.com/tBpY0mXVwp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017

- The Late Show averaged 3 million viewers last week, extending its winning margin to 296,000 viewers. It marks the show’s largest margin of victory since Colbert’s premiere week back in September 2015.- More and more people are tuning into Colbert likely thanks to his nightly (and amazing) criticism of the Trump presidency.- However, Colbert still remains No. 2 in the key demo of adults 18-49. Fallon topped Colbert with a 0.67 rating over The Late Show's 0.54 rating.