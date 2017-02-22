A Real Housewives Roundup

Porsha better cool it with Kandi because Kandi will kick her ass.



Although I think Porsha knows better that's why she's not getting physical with Kandi. Reply

Porscha just needs to cool it period because Kandi made an ass out of her during that scene. She claims to have all this tea about Kandi yet all of her claims are based on unsubstantiated rumours that she picked up from the street. Reply

lol that clip of vvp/erika/eileen. i DIE @ them. erika is the only reason i'm still watching this flop pimp my model daughter season. Reply

I'm so over Rinna's spawn Reply

I can't believe Kenya flipped that house so fast. Slay.



Also, never forget:





"Security measures"



"Security measures"

I love Kenya's home. Reply

I do too, people make fun of it but I think it's a unique house in the Real Housewives franchise. Reply

That doesn't look like Lisa Rinna. Reply

Yikes the headdress and the Sari... Reply

